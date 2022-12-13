Considering Popehat has blocked basically everyone on Twitter we’re surprised anyone noticed he left. To be fair, we’d have totally missed it since he blocked this editor years ago for writing something NICE about him.

Yeah, shame on us for that and stuff … how dare we?

Popehat wrote up some diatribe about how awful and horrible Elon Musk’s Twitter is so he’s leaving. Oh, and he’ll likely delete ALL of his tweets so he doesn’t support evil Musk and his evil platform.

Wonder if Popehat knew how many people would be glad to see him go?

Ouch.

Not seeing a whole lotta love for the guy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Even people who have in the past enjoyed his account and interacting with him were glad to see him go:

Bullies don’t like people who stand up to bullies.

Trending

Somehow, some way, we’ll all get by.

Yeah, he was a real sweetheart.

Cripes.

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so we laughed but this is probably more accurate than any of us knows.

Same.

Trump broke many people … it’s sad really.

There’s that as well.

Everyone throwing a fit and claiming THEY’RE DONE WITH TWITTER will be back claiming they decided to fight on or whatever because deep down they desperately need the relevance that Twitter provides.

Even mean ol’ evil Elon Musk Twitter.

Yikes.

Same.

***

Related:

People have THOUGHTS on non-binary Biden official and baggage thief Sam Brinton being CANNED

Elon Musk tweets bunny emoji and PhD LOSES IT, babbles about his PLOT to follow QAnon and OMG-ROFL

Alexander Vindman’s wife RAGES at NBC for telling the truth about her and her husband on Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskPopehattwitter