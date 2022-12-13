Considering Popehat has blocked basically everyone on Twitter we’re surprised anyone noticed he left. To be fair, we’d have totally missed it since he blocked this editor years ago for writing something NICE about him.

Yeah, shame on us for that and stuff … how dare we?

Popehat wrote up some diatribe about how awful and horrible Elon Musk’s Twitter is so he’s leaving. Oh, and he’ll likely delete ALL of his tweets so he doesn’t support evil Musk and his evil platform.

Wonder if Popehat knew how many people would be glad to see him go?

Ouch.

I'll always remember Popehat for blocking literally everyone and for joining Allahpundit in arguing for the refusal of medical care to the Covid unvaccinated. Good riddance. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 12, 2022

Not seeing a whole lotta love for the guy.

Popehat: I’m leaving Twitter because I’m tired of spending my time fighting trolls on a website where some douchebag calls the shots. Instead I’m sticking to my blog, where I’ll spend my time fighting trolls and I’M the douchebag who calls the shots! — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Even people who have in the past enjoyed his account and interacting with him were glad to see him go:

Twitter will be a slightly better place without Popehat. He managed to spread a lot of vitriol and contempt around these parts for a person who claimed moral superiority. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 13, 2022

I say this as someone who once really enjoyed him and believe he could have been so much better than he was here. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 13, 2022

It takes a stunning lack of self awareness for Popehat to claim Musk's bullying is too much for him, when he was a huge bully here. He knew what would happen when he expressed contempt for smaller accounts. He knew what his rabid followers would do and that didn't stop him ever. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 13, 2022

Bullies don’t like people who stand up to bullies.

In Popehat’s farewell to Twitter, he says he will delete his tweets “as he can’t stomach them being available to promote this enterprise”. Apparently Popehat was carrying Twitter almost fully on his back. Who knew. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jg21zXQBNS — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) December 13, 2022

Somehow, some way, we’ll all get by.

I had forgotten that Popehat called the Covington kids "evil" and never apologized for this this was the first time in my life when a middle-aged man needed desperately to demand that children half his weight were moral monsters pic.twitter.com/jwX9ExCONa — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 13, 2022

Yeah, he was a real sweetheart.

This was the last of Popehat’s high-value tweets I was able to see – he blocked me after I replied to him. pic.twitter.com/cMrVslFPSt — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 13, 2022

Cripes.

Popehat has left Twitter, which you’d know if you were one of the 13 accounts he didn’t block — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so we laughed but this is probably more accurate than any of us knows.

Anybody who blocks as many people as @PopeHat does, doesn’t really need to make a big leaving Twitter announcement. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) December 13, 2022

I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means that @popehat is leaving Twitter. And after some consideration, I have concluded that I don’t care. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 13, 2022

Same.

Popehat quitting Twitter because of "racism!" is a wonderfully predictable self destruction of a perverse egotistical fake-expert. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 13, 2022

Popehat was an arrogant, thin-skinned jerk who could barely tolerate any dissenting views, hence his well deserved reputation for blocking people for having the audacity to challenge his opinions. He will be missed far less than he no doubt believes. Good riddance. https://t.co/88cMWb4ogm — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) December 13, 2022

Popehat was a sad case. Trump broke his brain so badly he was no longer capable of engaging in argument or conversation. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 13, 2022

Trump broke many people … it’s sad really.

He blocked me for liking your tweet. Popehat blocked me for liking a tweet. The tradition lives on. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 13, 2022

Popehat still exists? A boring, pompous narcissist who will be back on Twitter when the empty void at the center of his sad life needs refilling. https://t.co/KVkO73tk0O — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 13, 2022

There’s that as well.

Everyone throwing a fit and claiming THEY’RE DONE WITH TWITTER will be back claiming they decided to fight on or whatever because deep down they desperately need the relevance that Twitter provides.

Even mean ol’ evil Elon Musk Twitter.

Popehat will be back. His blocklist took a lot of effort to build. You don't just walk away from years of work like that. — Holden (@Holden114) December 13, 2022

Yeah. He blocked lots of folks, myself included. It’s his utter hypocrisy which was stunning. The @popehat rule of hypocrisy: “Anyone who accuses OTHERS of being unable to take a joke… is revealing more about themselves and will denigrate you for hiding behind “I was joking.” pic.twitter.com/p1Ba6k7vr6 — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) December 13, 2022

Yikes.

Who cares about the next #TwitterFiles drop, @popehat has left Twitter! I’m celebrating. — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 13, 2022

I thought Popehat left ages ago — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) December 13, 2022

Same.

***

Related:

People have THOUGHTS on non-binary Biden official and baggage thief Sam Brinton being CANNED

Elon Musk tweets bunny emoji and PhD LOSES IT, babbles about his PLOT to follow QAnon and OMG-ROFL

Alexander Vindman’s wife RAGES at NBC for telling the truth about her and her husband on Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!