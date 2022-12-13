As our wonderful, amazing, keeping-the-lights-on readers know, Popehat made a dramatic exit from Twitter claiming he just couldn’t deal with the bullying or racism or whatever other nonsense he came up with for leaving that he could blame on Elon Musk. The dude had to know there wouldn’t be a whole lot of tears following his departure.

Things are going as you’d expect from the guy who blocked the majority of Twitter over on Mastodon.

See for yourselves.

Let's see how Popehat is doing on Masto— pic.twitter.com/MwERYaxMzw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2022

Ugh, Mastodon can have him.

Seriously.

He's fine. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2022

I’m sure he’s already blocked 96% of Mastodon. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) December 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He's gonna get banned immediately. — MoronPUNdit – Xanax Bear (@MoronPundit) December 13, 2022

Picking up right where he ended… Block lists probably a mile long. — Devlin MacGregor (@MacgregorDevlin) December 13, 2022

Some things never change.

In his defense, he is an expert on nasty speech. — Mr. Grouchybritches (@grouchybritches) December 13, 2022

I’m taking his PopeHat handle once he quits. — The Great Intellectual (Corn/Pop) (@TheGreatIntell1) December 13, 2022

How to make yourself irrelevant in 1 easy step. — Dwarf Honor | Community and Clan ⚔ (@DwarfHonor) December 13, 2022

Yup.

He sounds like every crazy Leftist on Twitter … sorry, on Mastodon now.

***

Related:

PhD only makes things WORSE doubling down on her claim that Elon Musk pushed QAnon with bunny emoji

Kristi Swanson OWNS Alexander Vindman AND Billy Baldwin whining about Elon Musk in 1 PERFECT tweet

Popehat DRAMATICALLY taking his ball and going home because Elon Musk’s Twitter BAD goes so VERY wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!