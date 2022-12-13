As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk suggested people follow a bunny and Twitter lost its collective mind. For those of us with a bunny in our names, it was actually quite hilarious, but for those people looking for some deep, dark, nefarious message in the emoji … yikes.

Seriously, it’s just a bunny. That’s it.

The Ph.D. who claimed Musk was trying to get his 120 MILLION FOLLOWERS to follow some domestic terrorism movement appears to be doubling down on her claim, even though it’s been made fairly clear that Musk meant for people to follow a specific bunny account.

And no, it was not Politibunny (cries).

She really should just stop digging.

Billionaire worship? Wha?

Is that why she’s paying for Twitter Blue?

Heh.

Trending

She continued.

HOOboy.

This is … something else.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But wait, there’s more.

Good gravy, she brought up 9/11 … to defend her silly tweet accusing Elon Musk of domestic terrorism OVER A DAMN BUNNY EMOJI.

FFS.

He’s mocked her over and over again.

Pretty sure that’s denial.

As someone who has been a bunny online for 13 years this editor can tell you this is ridiculous.

Laughable.

Sometimes a bunny is just a bunny.

***

Related:

Popehat DRAMATICALLY taking his ball and going home because Elon Musk’s Twitter BAD goes so VERY wrong

Popehat DRAMATICALLY taking his ball and going home because Elon Musk’s Twitter BAD goes so VERY wrong

Elon Musk tweets bunny emoji and PhD LOSES IT, babbles about his PLOT to follow QAnon and OMG-ROFL

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bunnyCaroline Orr BuenoElon MuskPhDRVAwonk