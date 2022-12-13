As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk suggested people follow a bunny and Twitter lost its collective mind. For those of us with a bunny in our names, it was actually quite hilarious, but for those people looking for some deep, dark, nefarious message in the emoji … yikes.

Seriously, it’s just a bunny. That’s it.

The Ph.D. who claimed Musk was trying to get his 120 MILLION FOLLOWERS to follow some domestic terrorism movement appears to be doubling down on her claim, even though it’s been made fairly clear that Musk meant for people to follow a specific bunny account.

And no, it was not Politibunny (cries).

She really should just stop digging.

Watching a group of people collectively gaslight themselves in some weird form of billionaire worship is actually quite depressing. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

Billionaire worship? Wha?

Is that why she’s paying for Twitter Blue?

Heh.

She continued.

The whole point of memes & “memetic warfare” is to convey a message while maintaining plausible deniability. The ambiguity is the key feature. Using comical images/language is what allows bad actors & networks to organize violence behind the veil of humor & plausible deniability. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

HOOboy.

This is … something else.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But wait, there’s more.

I’m not a huge fan of 9/11 comparisons, but this actually does a pretty decent job of explaining how memes enable extremists to “hide in plain sight, disappearing into the clutter of innocent messages” — akin to “turning off the transponders on 9/11.”https://t.co/IjpDYCIzbr pic.twitter.com/b1XahopBn8 — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

Good gravy, she brought up 9/11 … to defend her silly tweet accusing Elon Musk of domestic terrorism OVER A DAMN BUNNY EMOJI.

FFS.

Elon Musk has responded to multiple people in my replies (so he’s aware of how his tweet is being interpreted), but still won’t deny that he tweeted a QAnon dog whistle. If he didn’t want it to be interpreted that way, there’s an easy way to fix that. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

He’s mocked her over and over again.

Pretty sure that’s denial.

It’s also one of the earliest QAnon references. Like, one of the very first. And I find it extremely hard to believe that a sh*tposter like Elon doesn’t know this. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

As someone who has been a bunny online for 13 years this editor can tell you this is ridiculous.

Laughable.

Sometimes a bunny is just a bunny.

***

***

