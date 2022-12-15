You would think it’s common sense not to post people’s real-time locations on social media because it could actually be very dangerous, BUT we are living in a place and time where common sense is definitely NOT the flavor of the day.

Elon Musk made it very clear that this behavior will not be tolerated on Twitter (and as we read on, it sounds personal):

Awwww, this is in response to the account that was posting Musk’s literal movement on Twitter.

Guess they shouldn’t have gone after his kid:

Blocked the car from moving and climbed onto the hood.

Holy CRAP.

Then Musk posted this:

Not sure there’s anything scarier than knowing people are willing to torment, terrify, and even harm a child to hurt the parent. Sad to say we’re not at all surprised, especially with how this person is dressed.

Antifa?

Looks pretty Antifa-y to us.

Whoa, it’s almost as if Chef Andrew Gruel knows Twitter.

Heh.

*snickers*

It has certainly been used to intimidate and silence a good many number of people in the past.

Wasn’t this guy leaving Twitter?

WTF does Elon’s tweet have to do with reporters?

And here’s the best response of all. Hard to blame the guy for reacting this way when they’re targeting his family to get to him. To this account’s point, there is still much to get ironed out with Twitter – he bought a huge mess and it takes time to clean it up.

Clearly, he’s on the right path if so many people are working to shut him down and scare him away.

