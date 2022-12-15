You would think it’s common sense not to post people’s real-time locations on social media because it could actually be very dangerous, BUT we are living in a place and time where common sense is definitely NOT the flavor of the day.

Elon Musk made it very clear that this behavior will not be tolerated on Twitter (and as we read on, it sounds personal):

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Awwww, this is in response to the account that was posting Musk’s literal movement on Twitter.

Guess they shouldn’t have gone after his kid:

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Blocked the car from moving and climbed onto the hood.

Holy CRAP.

Then Musk posted this:

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Not sure there’s anything scarier than knowing people are willing to torment, terrify, and even harm a child to hurt the parent. Sad to say we’re not at all surprised, especially with how this person is dressed.

Antifa?

Looks pretty Antifa-y to us.

Makes complete sense, therefore people will be angry. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 15, 2022

Whoa, it’s almost as if Chef Andrew Gruel knows Twitter.

Heh.

This rule literally violates the First Amendment — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 15, 2022

*snickers*

Doxxing in order to harm their political opponents is an important tool for the extremist Left on @Twitter…. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 15, 2022

It has certainly been used to intimidate and silence a good many number of people in the past.

ATTENTION REPORTERS Doing your job at a news conference or reporting on location in real time can now result in the suspension of your Twitter account. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 15, 2022

Wasn’t this guy leaving Twitter?

WTF does Elon’s tweet have to do with reporters?

Give @elonmusk a break…any parent would react the same way if somebody threatened their child He's proven his commitment to free speech Even if you don't like his current anti-doxing policy, give him a chance to iron out the wrinkles as he gets more feedback from the platform — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) December 15, 2022

And here’s the best response of all. Hard to blame the guy for reacting this way when they’re targeting his family to get to him. To this account’s point, there is still much to get ironed out with Twitter – he bought a huge mess and it takes time to clean it up.

Clearly, he’s on the right path if so many people are working to shut him down and scare him away.

***

***

