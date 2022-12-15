You’d think Eric Swalwell would know better by NOW … but nope. We’re starting to wonder if this yahoo likes negative attention as much as he does positive attention. Maybe we should ask Fang Fang.

Ahem.

For example, he thought this was a good idea:

Le sigh.

Although, if we’re being completely honest, we should thank Eric for consistently providing us with Twitchy fodder. The floater of air biscuits truly is Twitchy gold.

"Nothingburger". Now delete your account you fraud. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) December 15, 2022

Careful, he’ll threaten to use our nukes on you.

No really, he once did that.

Heh.

Not Fang Fang’s meat puppet. https://t.co/AJ8bIqsM67 — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) December 15, 2022

That’s not difficult to accomplish, just sayin’.

Lawmakers who didn’t sleep with a Chinese spy… https://t.co/3tHLH1CWTF — JUSTICE IS COMING …🍊 (@shelleywilde1) December 15, 2022

They didn’t sleep with a CCP spy named Fang Fang for two years. Next. https://t.co/4LDp3Q4eNc — ⛪️Alissa🎄🎅 (@Americarules197) December 15, 2022

Look at Eric Swalwell trying to redirect! 😂👍🏻👍🏻😂 laughable at best! Hey Eric – we gonna find your texts to your Chinese spy GF too! 😜 https://t.co/ftrtXFtVhf — Chris (@ChrisAustinx1) December 15, 2022

Democrat who slept with a CCP spy

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️ https://t.co/gw8QwJO34P — 🍊Evil Katie Hobbs (@RichardNoogin) December 15, 2022

GOP lawmakers who texted Fang Fang: [blank] https://t.co/uk37h7RG6y — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) December 15, 2022

Yeah, we’re sensing a theme here.

Don't sleep with Chinese Spies. https://t.co/YuNaIiosji — Wade Heyer (@Thewcheyer) December 15, 2022

'Didn't sleep with Chinese Spies' https://t.co/jw6YPt1MTD — MAGA SUAVE Gonna Steal Our Country Back (@anaelena12345) December 15, 2022

Full transparency, we expected to see at least one or two tweets about how none of the people pictured had ever farted on national television (like Eric) but eh, the Fang Fang thing works too.

***

***

