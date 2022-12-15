Just when we think Taylor Lorenz can’t out-awful herself, she figures out a way to do it again. As Twitchy readers know, Lorenz went after Bari Weiss for being a privileged rich girl who gets away with bending ethics or something … we’re pretty sure she wasn’t bright enough to figure out the irony of her own tweets but luckily plenty of other people were more than happy to fill her in.

Instead of learning from this experience (yeah, we’re so kidding, we know she will never learn), she claimed the people pointing out her very, very privileged background and her own unethical behavior were just ‘making stuff up.’

Again, someone please get this broad a mirror. Heck, maybe get her two.

"They just make this stuff up" Shot Chaser

Chaser@TaylorLorenz pic.twitter.com/P2QdlguZ28 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 14, 2022

Wait, so she was just making stuff up when she said all of these things about herself? Just trying to, you know, figure out who is making what up and stuff.

Oh, then Jon shared screenshots her some of her DMs that are nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

Also Bari doesn’t act like this in DMs pic.twitter.com/gB98d1Dpo4 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 14, 2022

Seems she likes to block people before debating them.

Because that’s not weak or anything.

Taylor is tweeting at me from behind a block so I can't respond with these screenshots. Shrug. pic.twitter.com/31axtlKaSX — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 14, 2022

And as you’d expect … she’s still rambling like some crazy wind-up toy on steroids.

Very funny how right wing influencers yell at WaPo reporters saying, “you for the planet's 2nd-richest man!!” Yes exactly, we are unionized *workers*, not the billionaire owner of our company who is 40 levels of management above us — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 15, 2022

How am I still trending 12 hours later pic.twitter.com/BIAVOZvoLL — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 15, 2022

Oooh, ooh, we know!

Should we tell her?

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald takes ‘relentlessly hateful and dishonest’ Alejandra Caraballo apart in SAVAGE thread

Elon Musk drops the HAMMER, proves he ain’t PLAYIN’ when it comes to thugs threatening his family

Doctor shares must-read thread APOLOGIZING for being wrong about COVID lockdowns/ mandates and WOW

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!