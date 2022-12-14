Bari Weiss is a pretty buzzy journalist, particularly in light of her recent reporting on “The Twitter Files,” in which, with Elon Musk’s blessing and assistance, she and Matt Taibbi have exposed the insidious culture of corruption and collusion and left-wing bias that infected Twitter prior to Musk’s takeover. Yesterday, Axios ran a story about The Free Press, Weiss’ effort to restore journalism to at least some semblance of its former glory with — brace yourselves — actual journalism:

Bari Weiss, the New York Times columnist turned independent newsletter writer, has hired ten full-time employees and over a dozen contractors to help build her new media company, The Free Press, Weiss told Axios in an interview. Why it matters: The success of Weiss’ Substack newsletter and podcast, both of which she launched last year after leaving The New York Times, shows there’s an appetite for coverage that’s meant to rebuke traditional media products.

“I’m responding to a demand, and I’m expanding based on the hunger of the audience. And that hunger and appetite is just huge. We’re at the very, very beginning of what this could be,” Weiss said.

Sounds like something we could really use right about now. Also sounds like something that could pose a threat to Washington Post tech columnist Taylor Lorenz. Based on Lorenz’s reaction to Axios’ story, it sure sounds like she feels threatened by Weiss:

Notable what gets framed as a “buzzy media startup.” If u start off rich, have a rich spouse, rich friends, don’t follow any journalistic ethical rules, and focus your content solely on serving the interests of extremely powerful rich ppl, you can go far! https://t.co/S12P5rTduf — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 13, 2022

If you want to check out a *real* buzzy media startup that every corporate media reporter has conveniently ignored because it does not serve the interests of the already rich and powerful, follow @PesteMagazine https://t.co/kOBxA8OGbA — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 13, 2022

Just as a heads-up: if you’re thinking about responding directly to Taylor’s tweets, you’ll have to do so via quote-retweet or screenshot, because she’s limited replies only to those she follows. Go figure.

The best is she silenced any debate about her pure hit piece. Bari is from Pittsburgh from a middle class family😂 pic.twitter.com/6CSyvr7pzJ — CandidReflection (@CandidReflect) December 14, 2022

Bari Weiss’ commitment to free speech is very offensive to someone like Taylor Lorenz. So is Weiss’ commitment to good journalism, as a matter of fact:

That’s definitely way more up Taylor’s alley than anything Bari Weiss and The Free Press will put out.

And speaking of being up Taylor’s alley, did you notice that Lorenz’s list of things that disqualify Bari Weiss from being a legitimate journalist are very much up her own alley? Like, it’s uncanny!

Taylor Lorenz really outlined her own career trajectory — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 14, 2022

The Iron Law of Woke Projection strikes again… H/T @ConceptualJames https://t.co/mB8LEkd4Hu — The Shmoog (@thebigshmoog) December 14, 2022

No kidding.

Taylor Lorenz lecturing others about journalistic ethics is like Michael Avenatti lecturing others on legal ethics. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 14, 2022

Very much so.

zero self-awareness, almost legendarily so pic.twitter.com/9pQoVjiHwM — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 14, 2022

Not just the highlighted portion, the whole thing — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 14, 2022

If anything, the highlighted section is the hedge when she realized she was close to describing herself — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 14, 2022

It's the opposite of a hedge coming from someone with Lorenz's history of…not following journalistic ethical rules! — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 14, 2022

Man. No wonder Taylor limited replies. If we were ginormous self-righteous hypocrites with no shame whatsoever, we’d do the same.

Taylor Lorenz has gone to great (if not undue) lengths to keep her biographical information off the internet even as she unearths that of others; suffice it to say 𝑆𝑤𝑖𝑠𝑠 𝑏𝑜𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑜𝑜𝑙𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑑 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑝𝑜𝑜𝑟. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 14, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is:

1. From a rich family, went to Swiss boarding schools

2. Has a narrow focus in her media job most don't care about

3. Doxxed people as a journalist Is there anyone more odious than Lorenz in journalism today? pic.twitter.com/Z2vZX61Nzc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 14, 2022

4. works for Jeff Bezos — Richard Harambe (@Doc_Chimpanzee) December 14, 2022

Ah yes. We mustn’t forget that part.

This person works for the planet's 2nd-richest man and went to Swiss boarding school, yet constantly talks as if she's a low-paid hourly worker just getting by as a cook for a homeless shelter. She also has more corrections appended to her articles than most people have socks. pic.twitter.com/8p3lTl8YvP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

Greenwald definitely has a way with words. We couldn’t’ve come up with a better description for Taylor Lorenz.

Imagine being @taylorlorenz and having the audacity to complain about *anyone’s* adherence to journalistic ethics. I can’t tell if this is a cope, or if she’s just that stupid, but either way, I appreciate the laugh this morning. What a doofus! https://t.co/ckmRMHK3yP — Christina Sobel (@tunatweets) December 14, 2022

“If you start off rich…don’t follow any journalistic ethical rules” …you can be Taylor Lorenz! pic.twitter.com/IbkTGpwNLQ — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 14, 2022

