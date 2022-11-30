The Washington Post has a major beef with Elon Musk. Why is that, exactly? Is it because with Elon Musk in charge of Twitter, WaPo will no longer be able to count on Twitter to clamp down on their critics and Twitter users will have more freedom to fact-check the fact-checkers?

We’re guessing those are only a few of the reasons they’re so bothered by Elon’s Musk. Once it started getting under their skin, it was there to stay.

So they’re just gonna go ahead and embrace the obsession and try to milk it for everything they can:

The rollback of Twitter’s covid misinformation policy is just the latest pivot since Elon Musk took control of the company a month ago. Doctors and public health officials say Musk’s decision is a “huge step backwards” and will lead to more deaths. https://t.co/Wlqmq1BASm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 30, 2022

“Elon Musk buying Twitter will literally kill people from COVID” is quite a take.

The piece itself is List-able enough on its face. But it’s extra List-able when you see who wrote it:

You knew it had to be Taylor Lorenz.

I cannot believe the Washington Post is letting Taylor Lorenz — a certifiable COVID nut — write this. https://t.co/EtsvniHjeM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 30, 2022

You lost me at “I cannot believe the Washington Post…” https://t.co/okPHU6n4NE — Voss 🇺🇸 (@vossaustin) November 30, 2022

Fair point.

Here’s how the piece concludes (which is pretty much exactly how you’d expect it to conclude if Taylor Lorenz wrote it):

But experts say Musk’s decision will lead to more deaths. “It’s a huge step backwards in a pandemic that has killed a million Americans and millions more worldwide,” [Jon Shaffer, a health sociologist and postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics] said. “It’s certain to get many more people killed from covid than otherwise would.”

She never disappoints.

Taylor Lorenz’s entire Twitter feed is full of Covid misinformation she authored and Covid misinformation from wackos she retweets. That the Washington Post let her write this article is just nuts. pic.twitter.com/7yG92aPh4h — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 30, 2022

The Washington Post let her write it because they know that garbage people like Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine will retweet it:

One of Musk’s most consequential twitter policy changes has been to allow dangerous public health messaging to spread like wildfire. Just search “vaccine population control” to go down the conspiracy rabbit hole.@TaylorLorenz lays out why this matters:https://t.co/J6JhnvKzwu — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) November 30, 2022

The words “Taylor Lorenz” and “matters” lay out why no one should be taking Mark D. Levine seriously. Well, those words, and also this:

was that before or after you encouraged all of NYC to attend the Chinese New Year parties as COVID began its rampage of your city? — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) November 30, 2022

Ah, who could forget that moment of COVID glory?

Awkward.

How many people died because of this tweet, Mark? pic.twitter.com/r6aIMKForf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2022

Long story short: Taylor Lorenz is garbage. And people who respect Taylor Lorenz are garbage.

And, of course, people who hire Taylor Lorenz are garbage, too.

It’s actually quite on brand — Allison Royal (@allisonroyaltv) November 30, 2022

The Washington Post has a brand. This is it. — The Truth Hurts (@FactSmacker) November 30, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text.

***

Related:

Hot take in the Bezos-owned WaPo about need to prevent rich people from controlling media cracks up Elon Musk

WaPo — who literally paid Taylor Lorenz to doxx Libs of Tik Tok — calls out Elon Musk for endangering Twitter execs with his criticisms

‘Complete BS’: Saagar Enjeti busts WaPo journo who straight-up lied about him in order to paint Elon Musk as a safety threat

Glenn Greenwald shreds WaPo report on Elon Musk ‘using his megaphone to help target Twitter employees’

Jeff Bezos— er, WaPo seems very concerned that the gov’t might have trouble kneecapping Elon Musk’s influence on Twitter and free speech

WaPo’s expert source on Twitter doesn’t mind doxxing those fascists who are for ‘free speech’

WaPo (Taylor Lorenz) accusing Elon Musk of ‘opening gates of Hell’ reinstating accounts goes SO wrong

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!