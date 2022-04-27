Man. Is the Washington Post coming unglued over Elon Musk buying Twitter or what? The way they’re carrying on, you basically have no choice but to believe that they’re legit terrified of what free speech could mean for their business model, which, for the past several years, at least, has depended on Twitter running interference for them and other outlets who see “journalism” as the art of protecting liberal narratives at all costs.

Earlier, we told you about Elizabeth Dwoskin’s WaPo piece trying to stir up fear that Musk willfully put Twitter execs’ lives in danger by using his considerable platform to spotlight their liberal partisan agendas. Dwoskin even went so far as to outright lie about Saagar Enjeti in order to avoid assigning any accountability to either Twitter execs or to the media for engaging in very systematic and deliberate censorship campaigns to benefit Democrats and liberals.

There is evidently no straw at which WaPo will not desperately grasp in order to paint Elon Musk as the Enemy of Free Speech and Journalism:

Washington’s hands are largely tied as the world’s richest person acquires an influential social network, an impact of the regulatory void around social media companieshttps://t.co/BycBnULwdV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2022

Panic!!11!

This follows the Vox-model of framing any setback from the left as a flaw in the rules. https://t.co/hxq1Wb9AA5 — Holden (@Holden114) April 27, 2022

Well, yeah.

Hm yes very interesting Jeff Bez- I mean Washington Post. https://t.co/wcLqFnQ3Pm — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact) April 27, 2022

He might as well have. He, maybe more than anyone else, has motive for throwing Elon Musk under the bus. Before Elon Musk was the wealthiest man in the world, Jeff Bezos was. The same Jeff Bezos whose Amazon and Washington Post have actively engaged in suppression of free speech and propping up of human rights abusers. The same Jeff Bezos who has famously used his wealth to control media’s channels of communication.

Look folks! Billionaire Bezos’ personal paper has an opinion about DC’s lack of control over Speech! https://t.co/2nyNT5CVcV — BlindPundit (@blind_pundit) April 27, 2022

The @washingtonpost is complaining we have so very few government regulations controlling how a private individual may buy a company. https://t.co/mX7eQZXnZS — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 27, 2022

Second wealthiest person is jealous. Has a partisan small-city newspaper instead of a social network and a suborbital space program operational instead of a vehicle soon to escape earth's orbit. Sad! https://t.co/lZ0wji36ho — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 27, 2022

Envy isn’t a good look on anybody, Jeff.

