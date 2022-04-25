Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter reportedly has caused a mass triggering among many employees at the social media platform. Others on the Left did not like a billionaire purchasing Twitter, but other billionaire owners of media outlets tend to get a pass because they’re more “narrative-friendly” to the Democrats. That brings us to Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who wonders if Musk’s purchase of Twitter will end up giving China more leverage when it comes to social media discourse:
Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022
The nerve on this guy! Christina Pushaw kicks off the lessons in self-awareness for Bezos this way:
Almost everything on your website is crap from China
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 25, 2022
Nobody inform Jeff Bezos about what’s being sold on Amazon or it could burst his bubble.
And the list goes on:
this you? https://t.co/IHoEMpt1Rk pic.twitter.com/7SlYVQEf82
— kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) April 26, 2022
Per usual, you're engaged in duplicitous clownery. https://t.co/4r6SP49dkZ
— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) April 26, 2022
Bezos’ tweet turns out to be a big steaming pile of projection.
Is this you? https://t.co/bYVI2qlbG6
— Helen Raleigh (@HRaleighspeaks) April 26, 2022
Ya think, Jeff? https://t.co/BU2WecIaQv pic.twitter.com/WPuvwd0PFF
— Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) April 26, 2022
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 25, 2022
Perhaps there’s a more proper way to settle this:
can we skip to the part where you both get into your gundams and fight to the death in space
— SNN ⚪️ (@shoe0nhead) April 25, 2022
LOL.
