Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter reportedly has caused a mass triggering among many employees at the social media platform. Others on the Left did not like a billionaire purchasing Twitter, but other billionaire owners of media outlets tend to get a pass because they’re more “narrative-friendly” to the Democrats. That brings us to Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who wonders if Musk’s purchase of Twitter will end up giving China more leverage when it comes to social media discourse:

Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022

The nerve on this guy! Christina Pushaw kicks off the lessons in self-awareness for Bezos this way:

Almost everything on your website is crap from China — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 25, 2022

Nobody inform Jeff Bezos about what’s being sold on Amazon or it could burst his bubble.

And the list goes on:

Per usual, you're engaged in duplicitous clownery. https://t.co/4r6SP49dkZ — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) April 26, 2022

Bezos’ tweet turns out to be a big steaming pile of projection.

Perhaps there’s a more proper way to settle this:

can we skip to the part where you both get into your gundams and fight to the death in space — SNN ⚪️ (@shoe0nhead) April 25, 2022

LOL.

***

