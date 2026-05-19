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Mike Pence Shows Off His New Book on ‘Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience’

Brett T. | 7:10 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

We apologize for missing this breaking news: former Vice President Mike Pence posted it a couple of days ago. We weren't even aware that he was writing a book, but UPS just dumped a cardboard box full of copies on his front step. It's called "What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience." Here's what conservatives don't believe in anymore: losing. Rolling over and voting with Democrats. "Reaching across the aisle" and then getting stabbed in the back. We trust Pence to educate us on what conservatives believe about as much as we do Bill Kristol or Rick Wilson.

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This will sell zero copies.

A $1.4 million advance? What publisher would be willing to lose that much money? It is a money laundering operation.

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According to Amazon, Pence's book is a New York Times "Most Anticipated Book of 2026." Here's an excerpt from the blurb:

Few politicians have the strength of character of former Congressman, Governor, and Vice President Pence. Pence is the standard bearer for true conservative values at a time when many readers and voters no longer understand what it means to be a conservative, or why conservative values are so important. 

 In What Conservatives Believe, Pence writes about the importance of conservatism with authority, respect, and candor. As he's fond of saying, "I'm a conservative but I'm not in a bad mood about it." A true statesman and leader, Pence defines conservatism for a new generation in what promises to become a timeless conservative classic.

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"A timeless conservative classic."

Nobody asked for this. It's traditional for candidates running for office to publish books. Pence 2028?

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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