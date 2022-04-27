Guys, we don’t know if you’ve heard about this, but liberal journalists are growing increasingly concerned about what Elon Musk purchasing Twitter means for the future of journalism. And for the future of Twitter, of course.

Elon Musk has now publicly agreed with and amplified criticisms from the right of two individual Twitter employees today— one accusing its top policy exec of “censorship” and the other accusing a company lawyer of facilitating fraud. pic.twitter.com/NNWyNj03pB — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) April 27, 2022

Elon Musk is using his platform to point out that Twitter employees have engaged in deliberate acts of censorship. In a sane media environment, journalists would be fist-pumping over his standing up against censorship and for freedom of the press. But the media environment we’re living in is in the Upside-Down, isn’t it?

Journalists caring more that a lawyer cried over the same lawyer blocking the spread of an accurate news story is a good place to start with what's wrong with all of this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2022

There is a lot wrong with all of this. But good luck getting the Washington Post to acknowledge that even a little bit. No, they’re hellbent on making martyrs out of Twitter execs who punished journalists for the “wrong” kind of journalism.

Elon Musk on Tuesday used his powerful Twitter account to bolster right-wing users who sharply criticized two company executives, exposing them to the online masses who joined in the attacks.https://t.co/o8AgMlM9Fs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2022

“To bolster right-wing users.”

Translation: he agreed with two indisputable contentions. https://t.co/fik8KOeZSd — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 27, 2022

It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch the Washington Post, where “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” come out swinging so hard against the First Amendment.

NEW: Two days into Musk buying Twitter, he’s using his megaphone to help target Twitter employees, prompting a barrage of attacks (including racist ones) from his fans.

Twitter workers have repeatedly asked management for protection from this scenario. https://t.co/zfTXhKSeVn — Elizabeth Dwoskin (@lizzadwoskin) April 27, 2022

Neither of Musk’s tweets about the Twitter execs contained any dog-whistle-y language to sic his followers on Vijaya Gadde (or Jim Baker). All he did was shine a blinding spotlight on evidence of Twitter’s partisan agenda. And Twitter employees want to be protected now. From what, exactly? From being outed as liberal-agenda-driven?

The Washington Post is defending a Twitter employee for their role in blocking a newspaper for publishing a true story. I mean, COME ON: "The company did not suspend the entire news organization but did prevent it from tweeting for a period of time." https://t.co/SeDIKQAzkf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 27, 2022

Way to whitewash Twitter’s blatant censorship crimes.

He mildly criticized the actions of a top level executive whose salary last year was $17 million. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 27, 2022

Elon Musk didn’t doxx anyone, either. Which is not something one can say about the Washington Post, or their star tech reporter Taylor Lorenz.

but the WaPo article that resulted in @libsoftiktok getting tons of abuse was okay? https://t.co/glZrQ6qvqX — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 27, 2022

You pay @TaylorLorenz to dox people for your paper. https://t.co/Vowh4S9MIj — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 27, 2022

And the @washingtonpost doxxed @libsoftiktok I wonder who is worse? https://t.co/UNHIlKCltW — Iran News and Politics (@4anewIran) April 27, 2022

Breaking news: WaPo uses its huge media presence to dox individuals @libsoftiktok who hold different views exposing them to REAL LIFE threats and danger for simply showing what idiotic libs already put on tiktok. Stop doxxing people you disagree with you utter hacks. 🖕WaPo. https://t.co/LgDZPUQ6mF — Belinda (@therealbelindao) April 27, 2022

Elon Musk made Vijaya Gadde cry by merely existing. Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post revealed personal identifying information about a private, Orthodox Jewish citizen and left her (and her family) vulnerable to psychos with revenge fantasies.

Recommended Twitchy Video