Guys, we don’t know if you’ve heard about this, but liberal journalists are growing increasingly concerned about what Elon Musk purchasing Twitter means for the future of journalism. And for the future of Twitter, of course.

Elon Musk is using his platform to point out that Twitter employees have engaged in deliberate acts of censorship. In a sane media environment, journalists would be fist-pumping over his standing up against censorship and for freedom of the press. But the media environment we’re living in is in the Upside-Down, isn’t it?

There is a lot wrong with all of this. But good luck getting the Washington Post to acknowledge that even a little bit. No, they’re hellbent on making martyrs out of Twitter execs who punished journalists for the “wrong” kind of journalism.

“To bolster right-wing users.”

It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch the Washington Post, where “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” come out swinging so hard against the First Amendment.

Neither of Musk’s tweets about the Twitter execs contained any dog-whistle-y language to sic his followers on Vijaya Gadde (or Jim Baker). All he did was shine a blinding spotlight on evidence of Twitter’s partisan agenda. And Twitter employees want to be protected now. From what, exactly? From being outed as liberal-agenda-driven?

Way to whitewash Twitter’s blatant censorship crimes.

Elon Musk didn’t doxx anyone, either. Which is not something one can say about the Washington Post, or their star tech reporter Taylor Lorenz.

Elon Musk made Vijaya Gadde cry by merely existing. Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post revealed personal identifying information about a private, Orthodox Jewish citizen and left her (and her family) vulnerable to psychos with revenge fantasies.

