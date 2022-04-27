Elon Musk claaaaaaaims to be a huge proponent of free speech, but he was bound to get exposed as a huge hypocrite sooner or later. How appropriate that it’d be the folks at Public Citizen who would expose him.

Founded by in 1971, “Public Citizen is nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people – not for big corporations.” And now that Mr. Corporate Power Elon Musk is taking over the Twitter halls of power, he’s Public Citizen’s public enemy number one.

And it looks like they got him. They got him real good:

Well, Elon? What do you have to say for yourself now? You say you’re for free speech, but you’ve chosen not to listen to people who annoy you. That’s … actually completely in line with freedom of speech. What, exactly, is the issue here?

Elon Musk blocking Public Citizen is actually a great example of doing free speech the right way. Musk doesn’t want to hear from Public Citizen, so he chooses not to hear from them. He’s not telling anyone else to block Public Citizen or banning Public Citizen from Twitter. If he were to do either of those things, then maybe Public Citizen would have a case that Elon Musk hates free speech. But right now, they’ve got nothin’.

Other than proof that they don’t know what free speech actually is or how it actually works.

They’re legit proud of their ignorance:

So they’re literally fundraising off of a BS definition of free speech, then. Yeah, that sounds about right.

