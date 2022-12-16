Well, well, well, it certainly has been a rather eventful 12-24 hours on Twitter as Elon Musk suspended some so-called ‘journalists’ (and that basement-dweller, Keith Olbermann) for deliberately putting his son at risk in an attempt to somehow prove Musk doesn’t actually support free speech.

How damn dumb does someone have to be NOT to get this point? Ok, so some of them probably know better and thought they could get away with being outright trolls with the special treatment they’ve received over the past DECADES, but c’mon.

Looks like Taylor Lorenz scrubbed her entire Twitter timeline … and of course, for some magical reason, her tweets are never archived. Did she scrub her timeline because she got caught LYING about her very privileged childhood? Or was she worried she’d finally get suspended for doxxing people like Libs of TikTok?

LOTT took great pleasure in Lorenz trying to hide her past tweets, and who could blame her?

That doesn’t look guilty or suspicious. Nope.

Soooo many things.

Heh.

It is no longer private this morning.

Could be.

Missed? SOOOO much schadenfreude.

Hey, we see what he did there.

Yup, lots and lots of screenshots.

Maybe some young’n walked her through it.

Remember kids, karma is only a b-word when YOU are first.

***

