Well, well, well, it certainly has been a rather eventful 12-24 hours on Twitter as Elon Musk suspended some so-called ‘journalists’ (and that basement-dweller, Keith Olbermann) for deliberately putting his son at risk in an attempt to somehow prove Musk doesn’t actually support free speech.

How damn dumb does someone have to be NOT to get this point? Ok, so some of them probably know better and thought they could get away with being outright trolls with the special treatment they’ve received over the past DECADES, but c’mon.

Looks like Taylor Lorenz scrubbed her entire Twitter timeline … and of course, for some magical reason, her tweets are never archived. Did she scrub her timeline because she got caught LYING about her very privileged childhood? Or was she worried she’d finally get suspended for doxxing people like Libs of TikTok?

LOTT took great pleasure in Lorenz trying to hide her past tweets, and who could blame her?

.@TaylorLorenz just scrubbed her entire Twitter account — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2022

That doesn’t look guilty or suspicious. Nope.

What’s Tay Tay hiding? pic.twitter.com/AnSwGdZSv1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2022

Soooo many things.

Heh.

Tay Tay just made her account private pic.twitter.com/tKfNvwzkAp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2022

It is no longer private this morning.

She knows she’s about to be fired. And I hope you have hired a lawyer to sue @JeffBezos for doxxing & slander — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 16, 2022

Could be.

What did I miss? — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) December 16, 2022

Missed? SOOOO much schadenfreude.

Someone should go knock on her door to see if she's okay. https://t.co/uaSjdvTdg2 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 & the Christmas Beard of Doom! (@2CynicAl65) December 16, 2022

Hey, we see what he did there.

And yet she still can't set the clock on her microwave, as is typical of boomers. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 16, 2022

I’m glad there are screenshots https://t.co/bC1YKuKhMo — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 16, 2022

Yup, lots and lots of screenshots.

She's hiding all the evidence of all the time she's doxxed people; trying to avoid also being suspended for it. — Exit the Matrix 🇺🇸 (@No__Fear__) December 16, 2022

Probably has to do with the last tweet she liked. 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/sKdS7nzv5Z — Charles Weber – AKA "THE Jew from Boca" (@CWBOCA) December 16, 2022

I didn’t know senior citizens knew how to do that! — Suaerp (@Preaus) December 16, 2022

Maybe some young’n walked her through it.

Remember kids, karma is only a b-word when YOU are first.

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi short-circuits, snaps, and loses it on reporter who DARES ask her THIS question (watch)

SJW nutball Saira Rao BLASTED for saying you have to be racist or else you’re racist and WAAAAT?

Taylor Lorenz tries DENYING her very, very privileged background and gets BUSTED by her OWN tweets

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!