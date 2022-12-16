Axios wrote a piece about Elon Musk suspending journalists for stalking his toddler claiming it was ‘unprecedented’ for Twitter to do such a thing. And oopsie, it’s hardly unprecedented… unless, of course, they only count journalists they agree with.

Take a look at this nonsense:

Twitter's suspension of several journalists last night was unprecedented: There's never been an attempt by a major social media platform to suspend so many journalists all at once.

https://t.co/CmhbW7K8ty — Axios (@axios) December 16, 2022

From Axios:

Be smart: Regardless of how they were perceived, the suspensions on Thursday were unprecedented.

There’s never been an attempt by a major social media platform to suspend so many journalists all at once.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that if the reporters’ suspensions are confirmed as retaliation for their work, “this would be a serious violation of journalists’ right to report the news without fear of reprisal.”

The big picture: Musk’s long-held frustration with the mainstream media has put him at odds with one of Twitter’s most active user groups.

When asked about the role that the traditional press should play on Twitter, Musk has said that he believes in “citizen journalism” as a way to counter the mainstream media’s power.

“I’m not saying we should somehow downplay the major publications or prominent journalists. I’m simply saying we should elevate people and give voice to the people. Much more, ” he said on a Twitter Spaces chat last month.

Yeah, we don’t know why they write their articles in bullet points and lists but not everyone writes their articles with tweets and s**t-talking as we do so we suppose whatever floats their boat.

Too bad they’re wrong.

Remember that time Twitter locked out an ENTIRE outlet or two? New York Post… and The Babylon Bee. Heck, this editor has been locked and suspended multiple times, doesn’t that count? Or do they only care when a bunch of self-important Leftist-leaning journos get busted?

How many journalists worked at the @nypost when the entire outlet was banned for reporting a real news story? https://t.co/IsQGNNwvUN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 16, 2022

A Google search shows there are roughly 1000 employees at the New York Post … most of them are likely journalists SOOO we’re going to guess this Rupar getting suspended for being a troll isn’t all that ‘unprecedented.’

Someone hasn’t been paying attention to twitter before Elon. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) December 16, 2022

the @nypost would like to have a word with you — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 16, 2022

Unprecedented. LOLOLOLOLOLOLs. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) December 16, 2022

You know, except for that one time that entire outlets were banned for reporting on legitimate and accurate news. — Snarkansas Goober (@TheOzarkansan) December 16, 2022

And that’s the other thing. These journalists were suspended for basically stalking Musk’s family. Before Musk, Twitter suppressed a story and locked an outlet to protect a politician … that seems like a bigger mistake to us.

Just sayin’.

