Twitter’s honorary Weeble-Wobble seems upset with Elon Musk … again. He’s probably still all worked up about Musk calling him out for being a total puppet a couple of weeks ago. Remember how big and tough he tried to get?

We made fun of him for it. A lot.

That’s probably why he blocked this editor.

Heh.

Oh well.

Seems America’s super-patriot is demanding some answers from Musk about the toadies he suspended for stalking his toddler.

What’s he gonna do if Elon refuses? Tweet more mean stuff at him?

Trending

Oh, and then he tattled to the EU on Musk.

For suspending people who were sharing information that put his family in danger.

So special.

Get a life, bro.

Yeah, we’re going to bet Vindman isn’t exactly eager to share his exact location in real-time. But somehow they all expect Musk to be OK with it.

Hypocrites the lot of them.

***

Related:

Legacy blue check threatens to use big daddy government to punish Elon Musk and HELLO backfire

Axios BRUTALLY fact-checked for claiming Elon Musk suspending several journalists is ‘unprecedented’

Jim Treacher makes journos suspended for stalking Elon Musk’s toddler look even WORSE in perfect thread

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexander VindmanElon MuskjournaliststwitterUkraine