Twitter’s honorary Weeble-Wobble seems upset with Elon Musk … again. He’s probably still all worked up about Musk calling him out for being a total puppet a couple of weeks ago. Remember how big and tough he tried to get?

We made fun of him for it. A lot.

That’s probably why he blocked this editor.

Heh.

Oh well.

Seems America’s super-patriot is demanding some answers from Musk about the toadies he suspended for stalking his toddler.

Hey, ⁦@elonmusk⁩ ⁦@Twitter⁩ can you explain this? Is it because he was reporting on your erratic behavior and your defense of extremism? I don’t think you understand free speech. While you’re at it, explain Keith Olberman, Drew Harwell, and Matt Binder. pic.twitter.com/eVcdE6Cq8s — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 16, 2022

What’s he gonna do if Elon refuses? Tweet more mean stuff at him?

Oh, and then he tattled to the EU on Musk.

For suspending people who were sharing information that put his family in danger.

So special.

Simply reinstating the suspended accounts of journalists isn’t enough. I would hope the EU would investigate and report on @twitter and @elonmusk overreach. https://t.co/ImJ68COWXb — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 16, 2022

Get a life, bro.

I dont think you understand truth telling or chain of command, so I would sit this one out if I were you. — Gayle Fischer (@GayleFischer) December 16, 2022

It’s a private company. — Amy Elizabeth-Anne Jenkins (@yesthattrinity) December 16, 2022

They violated the TOS. They got suspended. Simple enough? — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) December 16, 2022

Hi alexander can u pin us ur exact location rt now ? — Chris▫️ (@skooch8) December 16, 2022

Yeah, we’re going to bet Vindman isn’t exactly eager to share his exact location in real-time. But somehow they all expect Musk to be OK with it.

Hypocrites the lot of them.

