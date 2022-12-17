The way Aaron Rupar tweeted about his barely 24-hour suspension for basically stalking Elon Musk’s toddler you’d think he’d been sent off to war or diagnosed with some sort of terrible illness.

It was a Twitter suspension.

That would have lifted in seven days anyway.

But you do you, bro.

I want to thank everyone for all the support and kind words over the past day and some change. I was pretty bummed about getting suspended initially but quickly realized it’d be fine because I’m blessed to have an amazing online community. Seriously, I appreciate it a lot. Cheers — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2022

Woof, Rupar. Serious woof.

I don’t know how you handled such a tragedy – you’re amazing ❄️ https://t.co/2HLZE3aUvh — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) December 17, 2022

I read this hoping he'd say he was blessed to have amazing friends in real life but… https://t.co/kCIUkxRYL9 — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) December 17, 2022

Sad, ain’t it?

Now that @atrupar is back, does everyone who called @elonmusk a “fascists tyrant with no respect for freedom of speech & journalism” apologize for jumping the gun a tad? https://t.co/eFbCf3WIAa — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 17, 2022

lmao imagine thinking you’re a 1A martyr when the internet has your last name as a verb because you suck so bad at your jobhttps://t.co/6NSc4JtKtQ https://t.co/nKBoPpUWUy — 𝓁𝒶𝓊𝓇𝑒𝓃📿 (@FletchMatlock) December 17, 2022

Awww yes, Rupar’d.

Heh.

Looking forward to all the misinformation you'll be spreading across this website. https://t.co/0HIlqVeFe3 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 17, 2022

Nobody spreads misinformation as well as our pal Rupar.

These comments are like he survived a near fatal accident and just woke from a coma 😆. @elonmusk I never knew a 3 day Twitter suspension was so traumatizing.#Twitter #ElonMusk $TSLA #doxxing #TwitterFiles https://t.co/fA26549T1O — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) December 17, 2022

What a loser. It’s a twitter account. Not a firstborn child. https://t.co/WXBTsvUfU7 — Illinois Tea Party Project 🇺🇸 (@IL4Liberty) December 17, 2022

Now you know what it feels like to get banned from the public square on the whims of your overlords. And you’re lucky, you were suspended for what? Two days? Lmao. Imagine it being years. https://t.co/yEahbmkna3 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) December 17, 2022

But he’s special and stuff. EVIL ELON! Something something.

Support and kind words lmao https://t.co/iQU7xuzSKn — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 17, 2022

LMAO is right.

***

***

