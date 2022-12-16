Welp, the hits just keep on comin’. Not quite 24 hours after Elon Musk suspended a handful of journos (and Keith Olbermann) for putting his toddler at risk, Ben Collins has apparently been temporarily suspended from MSNBC and NBC for his unprofessional attacks.

On Elon Musk.

NBC News has suspended Ben Collins from MSNBC and NBC for his unprofessional attacks on Elon Musk. You love to see it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 16, 2022

Such a shame.

HOO BOY.

Ya’ hate to see it. Except when ya’ don’t.

NBC News is a private company. It can do what it wants. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 16, 2022

Yup.

That’s what they’ve been telling the rest of us for a looooong long time.

The cherry on top would be if TLo gets laid off. — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) December 16, 2022

I'm genuinely surprised. I didn't know their employees could get in trouble for anything they said to or about someone not in the good graces of the liberal media. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 16, 2022

Same.

"bUt i'M a jOuRaNaLisT" — dataguardsec (@dataguardsec) December 16, 2022

LeArN tO cOdE.

Ben Collins was so openly and insanely biased and tainted that even NBC/MSNBC had to ditch him pic.twitter.com/47Il2mtcih — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) December 16, 2022

Seriously. When even NBC is telling you you’re out of line? You’ve gone too far? Too insane and biased for them?

Not good.

Like, at all.

NBC suspends “disinformation reporter” Ben Collins for spreading disinformation about Elon Musk.https://t.co/j8FiGFcJTa — OutKick (@Outkick) December 16, 2022

From Outkick:

NBC News has suspended “disinformation reporter” Ben Collins from covering Elon Musk on NBC and MSNBC airwaves. According to Semafor, the network informed Collins his exaggerated coverage of Musk was editorially inappropriate. It’s unclear what “standards” NBC has in place. Its coverage of the Russia hoax, Paul Pelosi’s attack, and the Brittney Griner trade suggest the standards are anything but consistent. Still, few “journalists” can sink the credibility of an outlet like Ben Collins. Collins is a bottom-of-the-barrel reporter. He purports to cover disinformation while he simultaneously promotes left-wing disinformation.

Oof, that’s gotta sting.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

