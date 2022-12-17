Gosh, you know, we searched AOC’s timeline for tweets like this when Twitter locked both The Babylon Bee and the New York Post … can’t find any. Guess Sandy only really cares about speaking truth to power when it’s truth to power she agrees with.

She’s very fussy with NBC for suspending Ben Collins who acted like a jilted, angry ex-girlfriend in his coverage of Elon Musk. Hey, even they have their limits we suppose although if we’re being honest, we were shocked to see it.

Granted, it’s only ‘temporary’.

Like Twitter, NBC is a private company, Sandy.

And that’s OUR truth to power.

Deal with it.

She really does.

Ouch.

Double ouch.

DING DING DING.

We’re as surprised as you are.

