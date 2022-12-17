Gosh, you know, we searched AOC’s timeline for tweets like this when Twitter locked both The Babylon Bee and the New York Post … can’t find any. Guess Sandy only really cares about speaking truth to power when it’s truth to power she agrees with.

She’s very fussy with NBC for suspending Ben Collins who acted like a jilted, angry ex-girlfriend in his coverage of Elon Musk. Hey, even they have their limits we suppose although if we’re being honest, we were shocked to see it.

Granted, it’s only ‘temporary’.

Journalism is supposed to speak truth to power, not bow to it. https://t.co/RRa3IqiQaN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 17, 2022

Like Twitter, NBC is a private company, Sandy.

And that’s OUR truth to power.

Deal with it.

NBC news has been continuously covering Elon Musk. They just took this one douche off the beat because he couldn't do his job without sounding like an angry bitter baby. pic.twitter.com/BP5PEvwyO8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 17, 2022

she makes it so easy — lubed-hammer (@QuaidSr) December 17, 2022

She really does.

The best thing about Musk’s Twitter takeover is the Leftist hypocrisy being brought to light. You had no problem with any of this until it came to your doorstep. I sincerely hope he’s able to shorten your career and the rest of the careers in “The Squad.” — Zeek Arkham (@ZeekArkham) December 17, 2022

The media can't get a story about a bunch of kids in red hats correct. The game is propaganda not truth. — Doku HL SD – Temporary King of the Metaverse⭐⭐️ (@Doku_HL_SD) December 17, 2022

Lol… Yes. And none of the mainstream media does. That's why we don't trust, read or watch them any more. They have no power. — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) December 17, 2022

BREAKING: AOC needs attention because her movie was a flop and she needs some assurance that some people still care what she thinks. 😂 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 17, 2022

Ouch.

Like when they were suspending accounts that talked about a laptop? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) December 17, 2022

Let’s be real clear here, you’re not really fond of the truth unless in can be manipulated to increase your power/wealth. — PopeHat n’ Vestments Inc. ⭐️ (@PontifHat) December 17, 2022

Double ouch.

Journalism is supposed to NOT be 1 sided, but that’s where we are today. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 17, 2022

Trust me. If journalism was legit, you would have gotten nowhere close to being in the House. — Rusty Jewell (@NOMalreadytaken) December 17, 2022

DING DING DING.

Speaking truth to power doesn't mean merely shouting insults at them. Even NBC has standards. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 17, 2022

We’re as surprised as you are.

