In the latest edition of #TwitterFiles, we learned that the FBI was spending a good bit of time perusing social media and sending certain accounts to Twitter to ‘handle’. Isn’t it fascinating how the conspiracy theories we’ve all been talking about for years now were actually true and NOT conspiracies at all?

Gosh, you’d think if the FBI agents were scouring Twitter in the first place looking for people sharing memes and jokes they could have at least checked for ya’ know, child sex predators or terrorists.

Surely they could have multitasked just a little bit.

Ted Lieu decided to chime in for whatever reason:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOO boy.

Taibbi fired back:

And then Elon Musk joined the debate.

It took Lieu several hours to answer Musk.

Ted knows he only made himself and the FBI look worse here, right?

So yes, he knew they were doing this and yes, he was ok with it.

We know, this isn’t shocking but you’d think he’d at least realize how bad this all looks. But then again, he’s spent years now being coddled, pampered, and protected on social media and has not been targeted by a federal agency for wrong-speak/think.

This did not go over well for Lieu.

Serio!

It just looks worse and worse you guys.

***

