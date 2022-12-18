Awww, this may well be one of our favorite quotes from social media bully, Taylor Lorenz. Think she had any idea she was basically describing herself and everything she’s done over the years pretending it was journalism?

"Doxxing, stalking, trying to hurt people's loved ones, threatening them, it's not OK in any situation. People on here who want to constantly stoke these politicized outrage campaigns want to dismiss it, but it shouldn't be dismissed. Has very real consequences." —@taylorlorenz — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) December 16, 2022

Ariadna Jacob is just one of Taylor’s victims, and she is suing the New York Times over the piece Tayor wrote about her that all but destroyed her career. Seems Taylor asked for her address, and when Jacob asked why she needed it, she was told it wasn’t for publication.

Except it was.

We’ll let Ariadna tell her story:

I’m not famous and I wasn’t a public figure either when Taylor Lorenz asked for my address, said it wasn’t for publication and then proceeded to dox me in the NYT with the address she had assured me she wasn’t going to publish. The article was shared many x on Twitter. @elonmusk https://t.co/dsqYai2KNn pic.twitter.com/0t80xTCuhd — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) December 16, 2022

Taylor straight-up lied. Shocking, right?

From the New York Post:

The woman who discovered TikTok stars like Addison Rae and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio has accused tech journalist Taylor Lorenz and the New York Times of publishing a defamatory story that she claims destroyed her business. Lawyers for Ariadna Jacob, 38, allege in an amended lawsuit that Lorenz, who was then reporting for the Times, manipulated Jacob’s TikTok clients into making damaging accusations for the August 2020 article, including a claim that Jacob leaked nude photos of one influencer to “industry people.” The amended lawsuit filed last week — about a month after a federal judge dismissed the initial lawsuit — alleges that Lorenz “bullied” Jacob’s clients into fabricating the claims against her. Jacob alleges that Lorenz has longstanding ties to United Talent Agency, which ended up poaching many of her clients after Influences shuttered in the wake of the Times story. Jacob is seeking more than $11.6 million in damages.

She continued:

They say it’s fair to share private info on @elonmusk bc he’s a public figure & he’s rich – but they don’t come out to defend or even cover “the people who are most at risk and most vulnerable”. Where is the outrage against Taylor Lorenz for what she does to people like me? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9i5sXOpRYr — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) December 16, 2022

Fair question.

What about all of the people who aren’t public figures who have been doxxed by people like Taylor Lorenz? Or others? Where is the so-called justice for them?

BTW you don’t need the current coordinates of Elon Musk’s jet to report that he flies on private jets frequently and is an environmentalist. A second grader could figure that out. Keep gaslighting us with “this is reporting” 🙄 — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) December 16, 2022

What she said.

She did get Elon Musk’s attention:

Such shameful behavior will not be tolerated going forward — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

And if people want to know the depths of what Taylor Lorenz did to me, watch @bostwiki’s video at 41:33 https://t.co/MlcWi3XOoA Doxxing just scratching the surface… pic.twitter.com/gdqzuNpgSK — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) December 17, 2022

Yikes.

Wait .. and that "journalist" didn't get banned for doxing you? Sounds like "Rules for thee, but not for me." This needs to be fixed. — Patti! at the Disco (@patticakes2k) December 16, 2022

She did it 2 years ago. — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) December 16, 2022

I remain baffled why she wasn't summarily fired for this. It's journalist ethics 101. — Magnus Döngle (@texas_chzhead) December 16, 2022

She ‘left’ the New York Times, but now works for the Washington Post.

It's part of the culture. — Jessica Leigh Sentman (@jessicasentman) December 16, 2022

And that’s the sad truth. It’s not about a story or informing people anymore, it’s about narrative, agenda, and clicks and taps.

***

***

