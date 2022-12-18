Awww, this may well be one of our favorite quotes from social media bully, Taylor Lorenz. Think she had any idea she was basically describing herself and everything she’s done over the years pretending it was journalism?

Ariadna Jacob is just one of Taylor’s victims, and she is suing the New York Times over the piece Tayor wrote about her that all but destroyed her career. Seems Taylor asked for her address, and when Jacob asked why she needed it, she was told it wasn’t for publication.

Except it was.

We’ll let Ariadna tell her story:

Taylor straight-up lied. Shocking, right?

From the New York Post:

The woman who discovered TikTok stars like Addison Rae and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio has accused tech journalist Taylor Lorenz and the New York Times of publishing a defamatory story that she claims destroyed her business.

Lawyers for Ariadna Jacob, 38, allege in an amended lawsuit that Lorenz, who was then reporting for the Times, manipulated Jacob’s TikTok clients into making damaging accusations for the August 2020 article, including a claim that Jacob leaked nude photos of one influencer to “industry people.”

The amended lawsuit filed last week — about a month after a federal judge dismissed the initial lawsuit — alleges that Lorenz “bullied” Jacob’s clients into fabricating the claims against her.

Jacob alleges that Lorenz has longstanding ties to United Talent Agency, which ended up poaching many of her clients after Influences shuttered in the wake of the Times story.

Jacob is seeking more than $11.6 million in damages.

She continued:

Fair question.

What about all of the people who aren’t public figures who have been doxxed by people like Taylor Lorenz? Or others? Where is the so-called justice for them?

What she said.

She did get Elon Musk’s attention:

Yikes.

She ‘left’ the New York Times, but now works for the Washington Post.

And that’s the sad truth. It’s not about a story or informing people anymore, it’s about narrative, agenda, and clicks and taps.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

