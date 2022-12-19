It would appear Lefty Twitter influencer JoJoFromJerz received a link in her Direct Messages … that she clicked. Twitter 101 (heck, Internet 101) is you never click a link from someone you do not recognize even if the account is verified. Never never ever.

Maybe she missed this little nugget of wisdom when she was busy fawning all over President Pudding Pop.

Welp, long story short, she clicked the link and has lost control of her account – the people who took her account are demanding $400 for it.

Sheesh, you’d think someone with that many followers would be worth MORE.

Heh.

As you can imagine, Lefty Twitter is melting doooooooown.

Her account is being held HOSTAGE … the agony! The horror!

A whole $400.

Wow.

*snicker*

JoJo recorded this very sad video begging Elon Musk, who she has consistently attacked and compared to Hitler, to help her with her account.

Trending

Ok, what filter IS that?

Henry Winkler.

Oh, Fonzie.

Really, dude?

OMG NOOOOOOO! LEGATE WENT FULL CAPS LOCK. THIS IS IMPORTANT REEEEEEE.

Exclusive. HA HA HA HA HA

EXCLUSIVE.

Oh man, it’s hard to believe this is real life.

You know, don’t click any link from anyone in a DM you don’t recognize … Heck, even be careful with links from accounts you DO recognize.

Don’t worry.

JoJo is tweeting on her pillow account.

Praying.

That’s a shame.

Is it though?

Is it really?

HAAAAAA

Oh man, sorry.

Folks, if you learn nothing from this article let it be this … NEVER CLICK A FREAKIN’ LINK IN A DM.

Period. The end.

***

Related:

Here’s the list of politicians FTX donated to and GOSH GOLLY GEE, they all have this 1 thing in common

Adam Schiff trying to white knight for suspended journos who stalked Elon Musk’s toddler goes SO wrong

Fan wants Rob Schneider to ‘get away from politics’ on Twitter and his response kicks SO MUCH a*s

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @JoJoFromJerzaccountElon MuskLiNKPhishingtwitter