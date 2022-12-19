It would appear Lefty Twitter influencer JoJoFromJerz received a link in her Direct Messages … that she clicked. Twitter 101 (heck, Internet 101) is you never click a link from someone you do not recognize even if the account is verified. Never never ever.

Maybe she missed this little nugget of wisdom when she was busy fawning all over President Pudding Pop.

Welp, long story short, she clicked the link and has lost control of her account – the people who took her account are demanding $400 for it.

Sheesh, you’d think someone with that many followers would be worth MORE.

Heh.

As you can imagine, Lefty Twitter is melting doooooooown.

BREAKING: @JoJoFromJerz says her account was hacked and she can no longer access it. Please RT this so @TwitterSupport helps her! #BringJoJoBack — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 18, 2022

Her account is being held HOSTAGE … the agony! The horror!

A whole $400.

Wow.

*snicker*

JoJo recorded this very sad video begging Elon Musk, who she has consistently attacked and compared to Hitler, to help her with her account.

Ok, what filter IS that?

@JoJoFromJerz has been hacked .. spread the word — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 19, 2022

Henry Winkler.

Oh, Fonzie.

Really, dude?

Just learned that @JoJoFromJerz was locked out of her account after she got a DM from a Verified Twitter account asking her to confirm account info for Twitter Blue. That person is now attempting to extort her. RT TO SPREAD AWARENESS: JO DOES NOT HAVE ACCESS TO HER ACCOUNT RN! — . (@williamlegate) December 18, 2022

OMG NOOOOOOO! LEGATE WENT FULL CAPS LOCK. THIS IS IMPORTANT REEEEEEE.

EXCLUSIVE: SCREENSHOTS FROM @JoJoFromJerz from the VERIFIED Twitter account which did a targeted phishing attack and subsequent account takeover/extortion pic.twitter.com/9Xqi0t2Xte — . (@williamlegate) December 18, 2022

Exclusive. HA HA HA HA HA

EXCLUSIVE.

Oh man, it’s hard to believe this is real life.

Here is what the DM looks like. DO NOT CLICK! pic.twitter.com/3oq8mxiwO8 — Rich from Cali 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@_Peace_Love_US) December 18, 2022

You know, don’t click any link from anyone in a DM you don’t recognize … Heck, even be careful with links from accounts you DO recognize.

What a complete monkey.. How can you fall for a phishing link like that? LMAOOO typical Democrat — aka (@akafacehots) December 19, 2022

Don’t worry.

JoJo is tweeting on her pillow account.

My personal account @JoJoFromJerz is still deactivated by whatever malicious actor sent the fake Twitter admin link DM to me and then tried to set a ransom for me to get it back. I have reported this several times to @TwitterSafety and I’m still waiting to hear back.

Praying 🙏🏻. — PillowFight.co (@PillowFightCo) December 19, 2022

Praying.

That’s a shame.

That's a rather important account here on Twitter. — Jim Schwarzbach (@FarLeftTexas) December 19, 2022

Is it though?

Is it really?

This is authoritarianism testing the resolve of the democracy- they chip away at ideas and people that stand with progress

Your strong and they seethe with grievance and disdain. Horrifying they live among us all, everywhere ✍🏼 — Alma Rodriguez (@ShoogerMama) December 19, 2022

HAAAAAA

Oh man, sorry.

Folks, if you learn nothing from this article let it be this … NEVER CLICK A FREAKIN’ LINK IN A DM.

Period. The end.

***

***

