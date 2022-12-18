Between pre-Musk Twitter and FTX, everyday Americans never really stood a chance.

Sorry, not sorry.

Hey, we know the 2020 election was ‘fortified’ (the a-holes who did it BRAGGED about doing it in a TIME magazine piece), but seeing the components come together one corrupt piece at a time is truly infuriating. And honestly, scary.

For example, what do you guys think the politicians that Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX donated to had in common? One guess.

Take a look at this:

SOOOOOOOOO much Blue. Oh, don’t get us wrong, there is some red there too (aka what they called ‘dark money’) but even those Republicans have something in common.

Susan Collins. NRCC. Murkowski.

This is definitely a who’s who of the elite and the establishment.

Hrm.

Unusual Whales did not kill themselves.

Especially since the FBI is so busy scouring Twitter for memes and jokes.

***

Editor’s Note:

