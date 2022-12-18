Between pre-Musk Twitter and FTX, everyday Americans never really stood a chance.

Sorry, not sorry.

Hey, we know the 2020 election was ‘fortified’ (the a-holes who did it BRAGGED about doing it in a TIME magazine piece), but seeing the components come together one corrupt piece at a time is truly infuriating. And honestly, scary.

For example, what do you guys think the politicians that Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX donated to had in common? One guess.

BREAKING: Federal prosecutors are seeking information about political donations made by Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives, per NYT. This is AFTER Unusual Whales posted its full list of politicians who received donations on Thursday. Incredible. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 17, 2022

Take a look at this:

SBF gave $42 million to Democrats & reported "dark money" to Republicans. But there hasn't been a full list of the politicians he paid. Until now. Click here to see who SBF gave money to: https://t.co/araVgIsCG3 pic.twitter.com/lqxafU3twx — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 17, 2022

SOOOOOOOOO much Blue. Oh, don’t get us wrong, there is some red there too (aka what they called ‘dark money’) but even those Republicans have something in common.

Susan Collins. NRCC. Murkowski.

This is definitely a who’s who of the elite and the establishment.

Don’t forget to look at Gabe Bankman- Fried donations as well. They’re linked. — Ursich (@UrsichJr) December 18, 2022

Hrm.

Unusual Whales is not suicidal. — DJ (@DJNYified) December 17, 2022

Unusual Whales did not kill themselves.

I would like to imagine the donatees scrambling in panic to return funds but I doubt that is the case. — cryptolalafell (@cryptolalafell) December 17, 2022

Helping with justice one post at a time — BeeDeeDub (@beedeedub) December 17, 2022

Expose and arrest them all https://t.co/tjnhr8PDjX — cleatusX (@CleatusX) December 18, 2022

The FBI should pay HIM for doing their job. https://t.co/Y4IIgdOdfI — Sandra (@Sandra71005599) December 18, 2022

Especially since the FBI is so busy scouring Twitter for memes and jokes.

