All right, guys. In case you haven’t noticed, Republican Rep.-elect George Santos is a one-man dumpster fire. Basically he’s a walking, talking lie machine. Pretty much the only thing he hasn’t lied about is that he’s a man, but we suppose that we don’t even know that for sure.

All that being said, though, we’re getting pretty sick and tired of liberals and Democrats pouncing and seizing all over Santos while looking the other way or even outright excusing and defending pathological liars in the Democratic Party, including the President of the United States himself. At least Santos isn’t serving in Congress yet, but there are pa-lenty of Dems who have been serving in the House and Senate for decades and have been garbage lying liarfaces the entire time.

Libs and Dems are actually loving George Santos right now, because he can be the shiny object that allows them to overlook all the bad behavior on their own side. And it’s quite possible that among the libs and Dems, no one loves George Santos more right now than the mainstream media.

The New York Times published a piece yesterday focused on Santos’ campaign funds and the rather extravagant manner in which he spent them during his campaign:

During his campaign, Santos spent $30,000 on hotels, $40,000 on airfare and $14,000 on car services. For comparison, Nick LaLota, another representative-elect from NY, spent roughly $900 on hotel stays, $3,000 on airfare and $900 on taxi services.https://t.co/sdqKZ2k6gt — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 30, 2022

Wow. Looks like Santos has some ‘splainin’ to do. Evidently he was pretty generous with other people’s money when it came to his own needs and comfort. What a thoughtless jerk. Obviously corrupt through and through.

Surely no Democratic political candidate would ever spend campaign funds as recklessly and inappropriately as George Santos clearly did. Or would they?

Narrator: They would indeed. California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell actually has.

Dang. Well, we’re no math professors or anything, but according to our calculations, Eric Swalwell’s campaign spent a whole lot more on travel-related expenses than George Santos’ did. And it doesn’t look like Swalwell was exactly roughing it out there, if you know what we mean. Almost $800,000 in campaign operating expenditures!

And:

(those expenditures are from just between July 1st and November 28th of this year) — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) December 30, 2022

Geez, Eric. That’s a whole lotta money in not a whole lotta time.

Waitaminute – he paid himself $25k for childcare? — Phil (@gravityhammer1) December 30, 2022

Nice work if you can get it.

Ha – Swalwell – "hold my beer" — KP (@KPCharlie3872) December 30, 2022

Eric Swalwell is kind of like George Santos turned up to 11.

And stuff like this makes Swalwell’s self-righteously indignant tweets about Santos ring a little bit hollow, no?

#BREAKING Holy Smokes. @Santos4Congress just confessed to defrauding the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE resume. RT if he should be banned from taking the oath for Congress. https://t.co/d3i2iXKWO3 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 26, 2022

Santos is clearly a fraud. The better question is, @GOPLeader McCarthy do you have no shame? Are you that desperate to be Speaker that you’d be an accomplice to fraud? #CorruptBargain https://t.co/pIgX30RgdJ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 28, 2022

Wonder if George Santos also has ties to a Chinese spy. That would really be something, wouldn’t it?

Another thing to add to the “why @RepSwalwell should be investigated” list. If he were a Republican there would be a lot more mainstream speculation that this travel money was spent courting foreign spies. https://t.co/u08cOG1Mld — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 30, 2022

Maybe the House Ways and Means Committee should go ahead and release several years’ worth of Swalwell’s tax returns! You know, just to be safe.

***

Related:

Eric Swalwell didn’t check his mirror before calling Meghan McCain ‘deranged’ over swastika in NYT puzzle

Chris Hayes schooled after dismissing Biden’s decades of lying as no biggie compared to George Santos

Peter Strzok helpfully (and predictably) fills in one of the holes in George Santos’ biography

Man who lost to George Santos thinks he should resign his position

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!