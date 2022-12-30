All right, guys. In case you haven’t noticed, Republican Rep.-elect George Santos is a one-man dumpster fire. Basically he’s a walking, talking lie machine. Pretty much the only thing he hasn’t lied about is that he’s a man, but we suppose that we don’t even know that for sure.

All that being said, though, we’re getting pretty sick and tired of liberals and Democrats pouncing and seizing all over Santos while looking the other way or even outright excusing and defending pathological liars in the Democratic Party, including the President of the United States himself. At least Santos isn’t serving in Congress yet, but there are pa-lenty of Dems who have been serving in the House and Senate for decades and have been garbage lying liarfaces the entire time.

Libs and Dems are actually loving George Santos right now, because he can be the shiny object that allows them to overlook all the bad behavior on their own side. And it’s quite possible that among the libs and Dems, no one loves George Santos more right now than the mainstream media.

The New York Times published a piece yesterday focused on Santos’ campaign funds and the rather extravagant manner in which he spent them during his campaign:

Wow. Looks like Santos has some ‘splainin’ to do. Evidently he was pretty generous with other people’s money when it came to his own needs and comfort. What a thoughtless jerk. Obviously corrupt through and through.

Surely no Democratic political candidate would ever spend campaign funds as recklessly and inappropriately as George Santos clearly did. Or would they?

Narrator: They would indeed. California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell actually has.

Dang. Well, we’re no math professors or anything, but according to our calculations, Eric Swalwell’s campaign spent a whole lot more on travel-related expenses than George Santos’ did. And it doesn’t look like Swalwell was exactly roughing it out there, if you know what we mean. Almost $800,000 in campaign operating expenditures!

And:

Geez, Eric. That’s a whole lotta money in not a whole lotta time.

Nice work if you can get it.

Eric Swalwell is kind of like George Santos turned up to 11.

And stuff like this makes Swalwell’s self-righteously indignant tweets about Santos ring a little bit hollow, no?

Wonder if George Santos also has ties to a Chinese spy. That would really be something, wouldn’t it?

Maybe the House Ways and Means Committee should go ahead and release several years’ worth of Swalwell’s tax returns! You know, just to be safe.

