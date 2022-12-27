As we told you, Democratic politicians and liberals are effectively calling for GOP Rep.-elect George Santos to be run out of town on a rail for lying about his personal and professional history. Granted, Santos is indeed a lying liar who lies like a rug. But we also can’t help but notice that Santos is getting raked over the coals while the man currently occupying the White House has a much longer history as a serial fabulist, and the same folks who want Santos blacklisted from politics are quick to dismiss Joe Biden’s lies as mere slips of the tongue or honest mistakes. And that’s assuming they even acknowledge Biden’s lies in the first place.

Put simply, the people castigating Santos but defending or excusing Biden are hypocrites. Massive hypocrites.

And that brings us to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. When Jonah Goldberg pointed out that Joe Biden (as well as Donald Trump) is a pathological liar, Hayes was quick to write off Biden’s pathological lying as just “‘normal’ politican [sic] bs-ing”:

I think Santos is a total embarrassment and has no place in public life. But a lot of folks on this site dinging him seem to have forgotten how much both the current president and his predecessor “embellished” about their accomplishments. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 27, 2022

I think there's a line between "normal" politican bs-ing and conman serial lying, and he's got infractions on either side of that line. I mean it would have been a pretty big deal if it turned out Joe Biden didn't actually have a law degree! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 27, 2022

When George Santos and Donald Trump lie, it’s a travesty. When Joe Biden lies, it’s just how these things go in politics.

Harsh, but fair.

Well, Biden cheated in law school to get his degree. Does that count or nah? — Three French Whores (@KeyWestBruce) December 27, 2022

Oh, it definitely counts. And there was a lot more lying where all that came from.

Basically everything Joe Biden has ever said in his entire life should be taken with a mountain of salt.

sure, Biden lied about being the first in his family to go to college, lied about his scholarship, lied about finishing in the top half of his class, lied about having 3 undergrad degrees, and lied about being a professor. but, by God, the law degree is real! https://t.co/6znvHh0MPu — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 27, 2022

they will always find wiggle room. always. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 27, 2022

just some normal politician bs-ing, folks. it's part of ol uncle joe's charm! — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 27, 2022

where, exactly, does lying about your wife being killed by a drunk driver and lying about your son dying while serving in iraq fall on the "normal politician bs-ing" scale? — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 27, 2022

none of this is a defense of Santos, who's obviously a degenerate liar. just trying to figure out the rules. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 27, 2022

The rules are that the rules don’t apply to Democratic politicians.

And for you that line is party affiliation. — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) December 27, 2022

Calvinball bc of course it is. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) December 27, 2022

Of course it is. And of course Chris Hayes et al. are totally fine with it.

"conman serial lying" ::Joe Biden has entered the chat:: At least be honest, if you can, and say "It's okay when the Democrats do it." I mean, it's not like we don't already know this about you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 27, 2022

Seriously, Chris. Just admit it already. At least then we’d sort of be able to respect you for your honesty, if only just barely.

