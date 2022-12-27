There’s no way around it, the George Santos story is embarrassing for the GOP. His admissions to the New York Post of ’embellishing his resume’ (lying) are pathetic.

We could almost buy the line about not directly working for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup. It’s not that weird to say ‘hey, I did some work for company X, when you were actually employed by company Y’. That’s the best we can do though. Saying you graduated from a school you didn’t graduate from? Geez, dude. LOL. And the ‘Jew-ish’ excuse? That one is just … wow.

#BREAKING Holy Smokes. @Santos4Congress just confessed to defrauding the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE resume. RT if he should be banned from taking the oath for Congress. https://t.co/d3i2iXKWO3 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 26, 2022

George Santos’s ’embellishments’ were so egregious that even a Democrat who slept with a Chinese spy and is still serving in Congress thinks Santos shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress.

In my zeal to rekindle that idealism, I made some mistakes. … it makes me angry and angry at myself for having put myself in this position … I’ve done some dumb things, and I’ll do dumb things again.

Those are not the words of George Santos, but it sounds very similar to what Santos told the New York Post. They’re an amalgamation of the words used by Joe Biden as he bowed out of his 1988 presidential campaign after charges of plagiarism and lying.

In case you missed it, Democrats have now made Joe Biden the President of the United States.

Liar Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating key details of his bio https://t.co/yfYFJrKCrz via @nypmetro — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) December 27, 2022

Conservatives couldn’t help but notice the stunning hypocrisy coming from the Left.

1. George Santos is a repulsive fraud. No question. Kinda like Joe’s buddy Elizabeth Warren, who spent decades lying about her Native American heritage to get big academic jobs. Isn’t she a frequent guest on the Morning Schmoe? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 27, 2022

Remember when Elizabeth Warren had to resign from the Senate after being exposed as a fraud? Oh wait … she’s still persisting.

I applaud George Santos for his efforts to force Democrats to admit lying is wrong. 👏 https://t.co/kFDsx9swNk — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 27, 2022

LOL! That’s one way to do it.

They want George Santos to resign but they were putting out fact-checks like this about Elizabeth Warren lying about her past. lol…no. pic.twitter.com/OgyDQj2ML7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 27, 2022

That’s a classic right there. Maybe Elizabeth Warren has a vial of it on her nightstand?

I hear that George Santos fraudulently claimed to be Native American in order to get a job at Harvard. DM me for details. — max (@MaxNordau) December 27, 2022

‘BREAKING’. LOL.

While we’re on the topic of George Santos being a serial liar, can we investigate Ilhan Omar for marrying her brother? — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) December 27, 2022

Awkward. You all realize this is a standing question, right? The famous fact-checker sites label this with monikers such as ‘unproven’.

If only there was a group of people tasked with investigating these kinds of claims and informing the public of their veracity.

Just finished an article on the lies Joe Biden has told about his past, and I had to make myself end it because it was getting too long. The lies just kept going and going as I searched around. Democrats can pound sand about George Santos. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 27, 2022

Tell you what … the GOP should negotiate a ‘politician release’ with the Democrats. The GOP will tell George Santos to resign and Democrats will tell Elizabeth Warren, Ilhan Omar, Richard Blumenthal, and Joe Biden to resign … for starters.

We’ll all be better off after both sides clean house.

If we’re really going to do this, we need to start at the top. Check out this thread from Bonchie over at RedState (and article on the topic of George Santos).

Democrats are on the warpath, demanding George Santos resign for inflating his past accomplishments and backstory. Oddly enough, they have no desire to apply that standard to their own standard-bearer: Joe Biden. Walk with me because things get crazy…🧵 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 27, 2022

Politicians lying to us is not new. Politicians lying to us about their past is not new.

The Constitution gives us the vote to deal with lying politicians, and we should use it, but we should also expect our fellow citizens to apply the same standard to all politicians, regardless of party.

Imagine being George Santos’ chief of staff and helping him workshop the “Jew-ish” line — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 27, 2022

LOL, right?!

What if George just identifies as being ‘Jew-ish’ … or having graduated? That seems to work for Democrats.

This is the truth: Many GOP voters care about a George Santos. The lies bother them. Most Democrats don’t care; they vote for Warren, & Biden, & a host of others who blatantly lie. This is both a strength of GOP voters & also one reason they’re routinely kicked in the teeth. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 27, 2022

That pretty much sums it up. We don’t like it. We know you don’t like it.

We also don’t like being held to a different standard by people who will gladly elect plagiarists, liars, fake Native Americans, former KKK members, phony Vietnam vets, and drunks who drown women.

We should do better as voters. We should expect our parties to give us better candidates. And we should expect it from both parties.

Until we all agree to drop the double standard, we’ll get more of the same.

