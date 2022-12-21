Earlier today, disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok shared an excerpt from a new Washington Post article about the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and the ensuing investigation.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes took that excerpt discussing FBI agents’ purported hesitance to pursue the investigation as evidence that the FBI isn’t plagued by Democratic partisanship:

Yeah! Can you believe that that dumb rightright (is that a technical term?) not only claiming that the FBI has degenerated into a partisan enforcer for the Democratic Party, but also actually believing it? That’s just silly. As if anyone at the FBI could possibly have a partisan Democratic agenda!

Oh:

You do know who Peter Strzok is and what he did, rightright, Chris? Based on all those text messages and whatnot, it’s pretty clear that he had an ideological axe to grind against conservative. Or at least against Donald Trump and the GOP.

Oof.

And Peter Strzok should not be your go-to guy.

