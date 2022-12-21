Earlier today, disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok shared an excerpt from a new Washington Post article about the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and the ensuing investigation.

It’s an exceedingly rare day when prosecutors want a search warrant and agents don’t. The volume of classified material recovered from Mar a Lago – coupled with the lack of physical security – makes July hesitancy particularly difficult to understand. https://t.co/4Nh2snnou1 pic.twitter.com/y9BRKE7618 — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) December 21, 2022

MSNBC host Chris Hayes took that excerpt discussing FBI agents’ purported hesitance to pursue the investigation as evidence that the FBI isn’t plagued by Democratic partisanship:

It's somewhat funny the degree to which the rightright has convinced itself the FBI is a hotbed liberals with an ideological axe to grind against conservatives. The FBI! https://t.co/AOUjRZg7RM — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 21, 2022

Yeah! Can you believe that that dumb rightright (is that a technical term?) not only claiming that the FBI has degenerated into a partisan enforcer for the Democratic Party, but also actually believing it? That’s just silly. As if anyone at the FBI could possibly have a partisan Democratic agenda!

Oh:

Do you realize who you’re QTing or nah — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 21, 2022

Are you at all aware of who you are quote tweeting right now? https://t.co/WKU6DP8Jhw — Peter Burns (@petroleumburner) December 21, 2022

You’re quote tweeting Peter Strzok https://t.co/zRLesh2IyT — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 21, 2022

You do know who Peter Strzok is and what he did, rightright, Chris? Based on all those text messages and whatnot, it’s pretty clear that he had an ideological axe to grind against conservative. Or at least against Donald Trump and the GOP.

I dunno, perhaps that's because an FBI lawyer was caught fabricating emails to get warrants to spy on Trump and the former FBI guy you're quote tweeting was trashing Trump w/ his FBI mistress via text while investigating him? https://t.co/uuek41bP3x — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 21, 2022

Oof.

And Peter Strzok should not be your go-to guy.

😂 exactly — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) December 21, 2022

