MSNBC had a segment today that was a clown car full of delusional gaslighting that had many players, but for now we’ll focus on former FBI agent Peter Strzok and his claims.

Tom Elliott captured the insanity for posterity and we’ll start here:

Disgraced former FBI agent @PeteStrzok: FBI agents probing 1/6 must be less biased on behalf of MAGA & more "professional," like we were during Russiagate pic.twitter.com/10kCedyIHK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

Strzok: “The IG said we found NO evidence, none, documental, testimonial or otherwise indicating there were improper motivations by anything the FBI did.”

Maybe a good follow-up question would have been “then why were you fired?” But of course that didn’t happen.

Up next, hang on to your hat, because Strzok also warned people that there are FBI agents who might let their political opinions interfere with their work:

Strzok: "What concerns me" is that their might be FBI agents whose political opinions lead them to think 1/6 was just "a riot that got out of control" pic.twitter.com/iQaSKTreJK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

Somebody hand this guy a mirror! Look up “self-unaware” in the dictionary and there will be this picture:

Strzok also had this to add to the conversation comparing January 6th to 9/11:

And the final coup de grâce of this entire insane segment turning reality upside down & inside out: https://t.co/QfjSJYy3Pl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

Yep, this actually happened:

While framing it against 9/11, Nicolle Wallace claims January 6 was "the deadliest attack on the U.S. capital in history."

Disgraced and corrupt former FBI agent Peter Strzok agrees, saying: "9/11 is nothing compared to January 6" and demands leaders "be on the same war footing." pic.twitter.com/lI1KTYnE2f — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 17, 2022

“9/11 was nothing compared to January 6th,” says the person who is of course totally not at all insane.

Just for kicks, Strzok’s 2018 termination letter from then FBI deputy director David Bowdich was released recently, and does this sound like somebody who had no “improper motivations”?

“As I considered all the known facts associated with the adjudication of your case it was difficult to imagine another incident like yours which brought so much discredit to the organization. In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization. He conceded that the FBI is not immune to making ‘unpopular decisions,’ without elaborating on what those are, but added ‘the public should be able to examine our work and not have to question our motives.”

And of course all that means that MSNBC pays Strzok to be a contributor as a totally unbiased, truth-telling former FBI agent.

Apparently Strzok has decided to try comedy as his new career.

Hysterical. https://t.co/isGCtOFMXu — Ultra-MAGA SensibleTalker (@SensibleTalker) October 17, 2022

more professional?! they lied and literally made up the Steele info!! this is what happens when you have corrupt and/or feckless people not prosecuting criminals https://t.co/puAFXHvD52 — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) October 17, 2022

Strzok’s affair with a co-worker was also totally “professional.”

***

Related:

BOOM: Mollie Hemingway drops disgraced, fired, FBI loser Peter Strzok for threatening Kash Patel (who helped expose Strzok’s Russia hoax)

‘The absolute nerve’: Fired ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok invokes Patton after Jonathan Turley calls him out

Peter Strzok’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD existence continues as he’s triggered by both Maggie Haberman AND Cernovich over Trump

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!