George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has written about Peter Strzok, calling out the fired former FBI agent for proving his bias and doing is part to help spread fake news about the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home:

Fired FBI special agent Peter Strzok appears liberated in showing precisely the bias and unhinged hostility alleged by his critics. He has been in the news lashing out at Trump and trolling his objections to the raid on Mar-a-Lago…https://t.co/CU414hbifl — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 21, 2022

Strzok seems eager to confirm the allegations made against him. These public statements only fuel the concern of that the raid was another FBI “insurance policy." For the FBI, Strzok’s trolling can hardly be a welcomed addition to the public controversy over their investigation. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 21, 2022

Part of Turley’s post takes aim at Strzok’s part in helping spread a false report about what was NOT taken in the raid:

Last week, Strzok was one of the first to jump on the bandwagon with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, who blasted out a tweet claiming DOJ sources refuting Trump’s claim that the FBI took his passports. The “CBS Evening News” anchor reported that the Department of Justice did not have Trump’s passports, tweeting, “According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump’s passports.” In fact, the FBI did take the passports and had to later return them. The clear import of O’Donnell’s tweet was that Trump was lying. That was clearly the message received by various critics, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is purportedly serving as an unbiased member of the January 6th committee. Kinzinger, R-Ill., wrote, “Lies lies lies and more lies.” Notably, Strzok was also among those eager to spread the O’Donnell report, tweeting, “And unsurprisingly, Trump’s statement turns out not to be true.” He later deleted it.

Strzok responded this way:

Thirty years from now, when you're sitting around your fireside with your grandson on your knee and he asks you, “What did you do in the great assault on American democracy?” You won't have to say, “Well, I shoveled sh*t defending Trump.” https://t.co/ZFCuSzNW1J pic.twitter.com/EMPUZTm4b1 — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 21, 2022

Patton, even the George C. Scott version, might either laugh or be offended by that.

the absolute nerve — Kaya (the anti-antifa) (@kayatweetsstuff) August 22, 2022

It’s patently absurd — or Patton-ly in this case.

When your grandson ask you that question, you can say "Well, I kind of helped start it." — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) August 22, 2022

Right?

The people calling you a craven, narcissistic piker aren't shoveling shit for Trump. They're just stating the objective truth which is you're a craven, narcissistic piker who was fired from the Mueller investigation for being a craven, narcissistic piker. https://t.co/jCov55nUIY — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 22, 2022

Wonder what Peter's wife would say… https://t.co/QDANLpo305 — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 22, 2022

And yet Strzok is the one claiming the moral superiority high ground.

"I didn't get fired by the FBI for abusing my power" would be my answer. You cannot say the same. https://t.co/ICUly2LlRI — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 22, 2022

Zero self-awareness.

No, but you sure shoveled sh*t for your Democrat overlords. https://t.co/F76M9FczrD pic.twitter.com/kAwY7f0k0U — Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 22, 2022

Strzok certainly did a lot of shoveling.

