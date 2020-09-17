With the election now less than two months out, Peter Strzok is making the media rounds again. Or at least making the rounds on MSNBC.

Earlier this week, he told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” that he still believes “Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians”:

Peter Strzok on Meet The Press: "I believed at the time in 2016, and I continue to believe, that Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians. And when I say that, I mean that they hold leverage over him that makes him incapable of placing the national interest ahead of his own." pic.twitter.com/maeHVQ3Qp4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2020

Todd didn’t feel the need to offer any kind of pushback against those remarks.

But that’s OK, because Strzok appeared on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell today. So surely Mitchell wouldn’t just let him off the hook, right?

Former FBI agents @petestrzok: “Yes, I believe that the president is compromised by the Russians." pic.twitter.com/eVFi0CvGcR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2020

As it turns out, Mitchell didn’t just let Peter Strzok off the hook. She kissed his butt, too:

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell to Strzok: Your FBI career "came to a very unfortunate and untimely end" pic.twitter.com/8I6H1r12PX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2020

If only social distancing weren’t a thing and she could’ve given him the hug she knows he needs.