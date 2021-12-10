Rolling Stone rolled over another cliff today with a story on Donald Trump telling police to “bust some heads” of rioters in order to clear Lafayette Square for a photo-op.

Turns out, their initial story was a little too good to be true:

We have corrected this story to note that Trump’s request that law enforcement “bust some heads” of Black Lives Matter protesters was made as they demonstrated in Lafayette Square on June 22, 2020. https://t.co/PahhdRJmzq — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 10, 2021

Dontcha hate it when that happens?

The entire thesis of this article was that the Trump quote in question was from the day of Trump’s photo in front of St. John’s the day after a massive riot during which rioters tried to burn down the church— when the quote in question was about a separate riot three weeks later! https://t.co/2Al7y16nzj — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2021

An impossible mistake to make if you can read basic English, because the book by Mark Meadows is quite clear on this point! — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2021

Clearly it’s not an impossible mistake to make, though, because not only did Rolling Stone make it, but so did Barack Obama van driver Tommy Vietor:

Deleted this tweet because apparently the @RollingStone article it’s based on is egregiously, embarrassingly wrong. pic.twitter.com/acx8AlcCMZ — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 10, 2021

To be fair, Tommy, you tend to gravitate toward the egregiously, embarrassingly wrong. But kudos for ‘fessing up to it this time, at least.

You're doing great. — janezstyle (@janezstyle) December 10, 2021

Know who else is doing great? Peter Strzok, who, like Vietor, didn’t bother to bear in mind that when dealing with a Rolling Stone scoop it’s best to proceed with caution and a buttload of skepticism:

I’m shocked that Strzok read something anti-Trump & ran w/ it instead of checking if it was true, but Meadows book is referring to rioters trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park in late June 2020 — St. John’s arson & Trump photo next day were 3 weeks earlier! https://t.co/KFRvTijm9V pic.twitter.com/Q2pYHpaDg5 — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2021

Pete ain’t so great with the timeline of investigations that he himself opened, so I guess it is a little much to expect him to get other basic timelines right. https://t.co/bRVtXOcwvf — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2021

Ouch.

If we can’t count on the accuracy of viral stories shared by Obama Bros & former partisan top FBI officials sourced to Rolling Stone cribbing from Raw Story fucking up basic details that are written in plain English in a book, then what can we count on? https://t.co/9asrGczZwl — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2021

We feel so lost!

Unlike Tommy Vietor, Peter Strzok couldn’t even be bothered with a quarter-assed explanation for deleting his tweet.

Peter Strzok’s second act as a Resistance Twitter shitposter is as predictable as it is depressing. — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2021

And it’s extremely depressing.

Oh well. In any event, there’s still something valuable to take away from this:

When people talk about misinformation and post-truth…this is what they are talking about. — Oswald McTavish (@Politipickle) December 10, 2021

Do better, Rolling Stone. Seriously. When you’ve set the bar as low as you guys have, doing better doesn’t take much effort.

have you considered writing about music instead? — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 10, 2021

Maybe Tommy and Peter should try that.

Oh well maybe next time https://t.co/lpy60ZLG7L — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2021

Fingers crossed!

Recommended Twitchy Video