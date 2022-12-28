As you know, incoming New York Republican Congressman George Santos has been found to have a lot of holes in his biography, but there’s one area in Santos’ background that might no longer be a mystery. Former FBI agent Peter Strzok (who the bureau fired) has made a connection that will be approved by many Democrats who have incorrectly made similar connections in the past. Just guess where this is going:

While everyone's looking at George Devolder-Santos, it's worth looking at him – especially his wealth and fundraising questions – from a counterintelligence perspective. From the "many times during [his] career" he claims to have visited Moscow, 1/ pic.twitter.com/aeOfzYuKam — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) December 28, 2022

Is there a dossier to back up this claim as well?

to the over $56,000 he received from Andrew Intrater, a cousin and money manager for sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, 2/https://t.co/CrSn6oObO2 — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) December 28, 2022

to his statements about Ukraine, "if the Ukrainians really hated Russia so bad, the eastern border of Ukraine wouldn’t have welcomed Russians into their provinces…It’s not like Ukraine is a great democracy. It’s a totalitarian regime. They’re not a great bastion of freedom.” 3/ — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) December 28, 2022

I discuss all of it in greater detail on my Substack page. End/ Moscow Heat, by @petestrzok https://t.co/jSGVlJg00R — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) December 28, 2022

Strzok considered criticism of his theory from people like Glenn Greenwald and Marjorie Taylor-Green to be a signal that he’s correctly connected the dots.

This is the person the Daily Beast is trying to imply isn't really gay?😂😂 Also, of course here we have a former FBI agent who got fired from the agency insinuating he's a Kremlin spy because he's traveled to Moscow. Democratic Party discourse is McCarthyism in its purest form: https://t.co/r7eV5PdKwm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 28, 2022

Oh look one of the chief liars formerly from the liars division at the FBI is attacking George Santos and trying to convince everyone George is involved in Russian collusion. 😂 Peter can’t you use your elite minded education and come up with a new lie? Russia lies are so 2016. https://t.co/yc6EJGLXYK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

Mention Russian counterintelligence and look who comes out. Introducing the Devolder-Santos all star defense team – Glenn Greenwald and Marjorie Taylor Greene. I wouldn't choose George as a hill to die on, but hey, let's go 🍿 https://t.co/ODihhZdJ2A pic.twitter.com/lFLgWKOHN1 — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) December 28, 2022

Conversely, considering Strzok’s track record, we also wouldn’t assume his suppositions as a hill to die on either, but here we are.

