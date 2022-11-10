Republican Sen. Tim Scott was quoted recently: “We are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education.”

Good!

However, it might not surprise you to know that quote triggered Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who responded with a tweet that speaks volumes (none of them good) but does give away the Democrat game:

“This is so stupid.” Well, Swalwell got that right, but only in regard to his tweet.

School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis knows exactly what Swalwell’s saying loud and clear:

They do — they really do.

YES!

By “experts” Swalwell means the government — and you know how “expert” they usually turn out to be.

Swalwell considers education “experts” to be people such as Randi Weingarten. Um, no thanks.

Other than all that, great analogies, congressman!

***

***

