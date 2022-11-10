Republican Sen. Tim Scott was quoted recently: “We are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education.”

Good!

However, it might not surprise you to know that quote triggered Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who responded with a tweet that speaks volumes (none of them good) but does give away the Democrat game:

Please tell me what I’m missing here. What are we doing next? Putting patients in charge of their own surgeries? Clients in charge of their own trials? When did we stop trusting experts. This is so stupid. pic.twitter.com/VZRMZpp234 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 10, 2022

“This is so stupid.” Well, Swalwell got that right, but only in regard to his tweet.

Analogies are tough. — Maze (@mazemoore) November 10, 2022

Good lord your analogy was terrible and in no way relates to what he said. Children are not patients and children are not clients you nitwit. — Madison (@Madisontx76) November 10, 2022

School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis knows exactly what Swalwell’s saying loud and clear:

they think they own your kids. https://t.co/NrPfejO64w — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 10, 2022

They do — they really do.

Parents ARE the experts when it comes to the needs of their own children. https://t.co/yKtrH3ogHb — Lindsey Burke (@lindseymburke) November 10, 2022

YES!

Excellent messaging.

Run with this.

👏👏👏 https://t.co/EYaE0neI6U — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 10, 2022

People like Swalwell are offended by school choice because they believe the State should own your children https://t.co/vxVowOn0Cg — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) November 10, 2022

Many of the people making decisions about schools are hardly experts. https://t.co/WA7WC9XVKX — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) November 10, 2022

By “experts” Swalwell means the government — and you know how “expert” they usually turn out to be.

Even if you want to consider teachers experts in their field (they're not, and never were), we stopped trusting them when they told us, loud and clear, to stop trusting them. https://t.co/n3rsFSz9gr — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 10, 2022

Swalwell considers education “experts” to be people such as Randi Weingarten. Um, no thanks.

People ARE in charge of their own surgeries, you dunce. https://t.co/cAcjc27Ynr — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 10, 2022

…? patients dictate what they want done, whether they want it done, and how they want it done. and the attorney is beholden to the client. more relevantly, and unlike our education system, if you don't like your doctor or lawyer, you can fire them and go someplace else. https://t.co/8x0F7sZt77 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 10, 2022

Other than all that, great analogies, congressman!

