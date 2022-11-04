Eric Swalwell takes umbrage to offensive language. He’s above that gutter trash. He’s better than that gutter trash.

Unless, of course, the trash is coming from the Democratic gutter. In that case, he can get down in there with the best of ’em.

Earlier today, Swalwell tried to rally the troops to vote for Democrats in the midterms, because #WeWontGoBack. Rock on!

Raise your voice.

While you still have a choice.

V O T E!!!#WeWontGoBack Thank you @MILCKMUSIC @BIIANCOmusic @AutumnRoweMusic @anidifranco for being the soundtrack to our closing argument! pic.twitter.com/EJdmGvyt9o — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 3, 2022

Swalwell’s been retweeting some his favorite responses, including this delightful one from “music lawyer and activist” Dina LaPolt:

We love ERIC SWALWELL and to all you dumb asses tweeting at me otherwise- go F yourselves in your doublewides https://t.co/v7FksMsMV8 — Dina LaPolt 🦈 (@dinalapolt) November 4, 2022

Tell us, Rep. Swalwell: what, exactly, was it about that tweet that you loved the most? The shameless stroking of your ego? The needless profanity? The sneering at the working class? Was it all three?

here's @ericswalwell retweeting an LA lawyer insulting working class homeowners. https://t.co/tFHY9EIxD2 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 4, 2022

A lot of people typically think of über-wealthy celebs and Silicon Valley tycoons when they think of California, but there are quite a lot of regular people who live there, too, including people who have to work to support their families and keep a roof over their heads.

And Eric Swalwell just crapped all over them.

I appreciate it when they say the quiet parts out loud. h/t @LOLNeverTweet pic.twitter.com/DbMJwmWcTm — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) November 4, 2022

"We're all in this together. Except for the poors and the working class, of course." https://t.co/qwtOj3AWVC — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) November 4, 2022

Remember, kids: the Democrats hate you and think you’re stupid.

