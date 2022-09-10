Earlier this year, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell made it known that “unity is our antidote”:

Unity is our antidote. We are not fully back. But with Biden and Dems’ leadership we are on our way. America has been knocked down before. But the story of America is built on comebacks. It’s exciting to see it take shape. This is the Comeback America agenda. #ComebackAmerica — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 4, 2022

There’s the “how it started” portion, and here’s the “how it’s going” chaser from this week:

No matter what, do not lose sight of the fact that there are more of US than there are of them. #StrengthInNumbers — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 9, 2022

Are the “us” he refers to the ones with the nukes and F-15s?

The imaginary civil war is raging. Not so much in the real world. https://t.co/nHXx30FMem — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 10, 2022

“Us” vs “Them” sounds like divisive Nazi talk! https://t.co/TrIhxqOx0a — Damian Ray (@DRay_80s_InPDX) September 10, 2022

There’s a lot of projection coming from the Left, and Swalwell’s one of the best at it.

How much more “unity” can the country handle?

Depends on who is doing the counting I suppose? https://t.co/64sEuHkE1X — Willis Brown (@willisbro) September 10, 2022

The fact that a US representative seeds this kind of division in our country, is extremely disturbing. https://t.co/DbBUF9fE0t — Jacquette (@TruthPyRate) September 10, 2022

Swalwell’s rhetoric isn’t really much different than Biden’s during his “soul of democracy” harangue in Philly just over a week ago.

They want to say it… just aren’t there yet https://t.co/G6KFaB4dEW pic.twitter.com/t64oE0csEe — Jimmy james (@Jimyjames1776) September 10, 2022

Stop the division. You are a sitting member of Congress. Just stop it. https://t.co/27IWXn4QLK — Salty Sea🏴‍☠️⚓️🖤 (@SaltySeaFl) September 10, 2022

Narrator: But Swalwell had no intention of stopping.

And speaking of the “us” Swalwell referred to…

I didn't realize that many people screwed a Chinese spy🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/7sCYd2zmw4 — Deborah the Bruce 2 (@DeborahtheBruc1) September 10, 2022

US meaning you and your Chinese counterparts? https://t.co/f6REezv62C — Tracy (@T_Man_Tracy) September 10, 2022

People willing to sleep with enemy spies?🤔 https://t.co/lCxh7FebZf — CRamz SSG🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@ra23532956) September 9, 2022

Hopefully in November Swalwell and the Democrats are given some idea of just how many of “them” there are.

