California Gov. Gavin Newsom has reminded everybody in his state that they need to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights and avoid using large appliances until after 9 p.m. (so much for charging electric cars).

Other politicians from California are sharing those reminders and Rep. Eric Swalwell is one of them:

It’s time to rally, California! We all need to do our part to help avoid power outages this week. Before 4pm, pre-cool your home. After 4pm, avoid use of major appliances and turn your thermostat to 78 or higher. Let’s keep the lights on, California. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 6, 2022

And that’s where the brilliant shot/chaser artist @DefiantLs comes into the story, and it’s quite a “how it started/how it’s going” gem:

Once again, how it started:

Texas. Where Republicans provide plenty of energy to control your body, but no energy to control your thermostat. https://t.co/J8drhYbVC7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 11, 2022

And how it’s going:

Womp womp!

Swalwell won’t be self-aware enough to bother to notice the irony.

