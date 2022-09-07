Just a few days ago California leadership made it known that as of 2035 the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in that state would be prohibited, paving the way toward an all-electric clean energy utopia:

California, the country’s most populous state and the center of U.S. car culture, is banning the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035, marking a historic step in the state’s battle against climate change. The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board on Thursday, will force automakers to speed up production of cleaner vehicles beginning in 2026 until sales of only zero-emission cars, pickup trucks and SUVs are allowed in the state. The unanimous vote comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom set a target in 2020 to accelerate the shift away from internal combustion engines.

Almost right on cue, California Democrats are asking residents to cut back on their usage of electricity:

CALIFORNIA: We’re now in a Flex Alert. What does that mean? We all need to conserve as much energy as possible during this record breaking heatwave. Here’s what to do until 9pm tonight:

– Set thermostats to 78

– Turn off unnecessary lights

– Avoid using large appliances — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 7, 2022

It’s time to rally, California! We all need to do our part to help avoid power outages this week. Before 4pm, pre-cool your home. After 4pm, avoid use of major appliances and turn your thermostat to 78 or higher. Let’s keep the lights on, California. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 6, 2022

Add it all up and Katie Pavlich is among those who know what’s really going on:

“Avoid using large appliances” Like…an electric car? This is all about control and freedom of movement under the guise of “climate change.” https://t.co/tSYm5KapZ3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 7, 2022

Christina Pushaw’s “how it started/how it’s going” says it all:







Nailed it.

This is perfect! — 🇺🇸Redrivergrl🇺🇸 (@redrivergrl) September 7, 2022

The glorious “green” transition is off to a roaring start.

Enjoy your ‘progressive’ environ-mental policies, California lol — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 7, 2022

“Buy an electric car, but don’t charge it today!” Good luck with all that. But there will no doubt be enough electricity for Newsom to make another ad slamming Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is the governor of a state with no energy shortages.

***

Related:

Report about where Calif. Gov. Newsom’s in-laws moved during the pandemic speaks volumes

Charlie Crist might not want some Floridians’ votes but he’ll accept Calif. Gov. Newsom’s big $$ donation

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!