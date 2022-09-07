Just a few days ago California leadership made it known that as of 2035 the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in that state would be prohibited, paving the way toward an all-electric clean energy utopia:

California, the country’s most populous state and the center of U.S. car culture, is banning the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035, marking a historic step in the state’s battle against climate change.

The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board on Thursday, will force automakers to speed up production of cleaner vehicles beginning in 2026 until sales of only zero-emission cars, pickup trucks and SUVs are allowed in the state.

The unanimous vote comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom set a target in 2020 to accelerate the shift away from internal combustion engines.

Almost right on cue, California Democrats are asking residents to cut back on their usage of electricity:

Add it all up and Katie Pavlich is among those who know what’s really going on:

Christina Pushaw’s “how it started/how it’s going” says it all:


Nailed it.

The glorious “green” transition is off to a roaring start.

“Buy an electric car, but don’t charge it today!” Good luck with all that. But there will no doubt be enough electricity for Newsom to make another ad slamming Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is the governor of a state with no energy shortages.

