Gavin Newsom might feel like a potential run for president in 2024 or beyond could be thwarted by Ron DeSantis, and perhaps that’s the reason the California governor’s been so vocal in going after the Florida governor. Meanwhile, the jokes keep being on Newsom. We’ll start here:

Via the Washington Examiner:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are openly feuding ahead of a potential 2024 showdown, but Mr. Newsom‘s in-laws are reportedly backing the Florida Republican with their wallets.

Contribution records reviewed by Fox News show the Siebel Family Revocable Trust made a $5,000 donation in April to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political action committee.

The trust is operated by Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, the parents of Newsom‘s wife, Jennifer Siebel.

But wait, now it gets even better! Don’t be drinking anything when you read this:

You can’t make this stuff up.

In fairness, the in-laws are longtime conservatives, so perhaps Newsom wanted them to leave his state.

