Over the weekend, we told you about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new ad targeting … Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Because that makes sense.

Newsom’s ad is also supposed to serve as an enticement for Floridians to move … to California. Because that makes sense.

Here’s the ad again, in case you had the misfortune to miss it:

It doesn’t get any more convincing than that. And by “more,” we mean, of course, “less.”

Trending

If Gavin Newsom is looking for ways to throw away ridiculous amounts of money, he might as well put it to good use and donate it to WinRed. Because they’ve saved Newsom the trouble of putting together a follow-up and gone ahead and done it for him:

 

Transcript:

“It’s Independence Day, so let’s talk about what’s going on in America. Freedom is under attack in your state. Dictator Ron DeSantis incredibly lets you walk around without masks? That tyrant allows your kids to go to school during the pandemic year two or four or … who the hell knows? I urge you living in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California, where we’ll take the money you earn and give it to people who don’t work. Visit San Francisco, where you can walk through human feces. If you’re lucky, you might step on a syringe. Check out Los Angeles, where gas is so expensive, your kids only need to skip a meal — or two, or ten — to afford it. California: where freedom means lockdowns for you, while I go to the places you can’t afford. Don’t let them take your freedom. Come to California, where we’ll take it. Along with your money.”

Now that’s what we call fake but accurate.

***

Related:

Hypocrite Gavin Newsom caught vacationing in Montana

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adcaliforniaFloridaGavin NewsomRon DeSantisVote the RWinRed