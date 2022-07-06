Over the weekend, we told you about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new ad targeting … Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Because that makes sense.

Newsom’s ad is also supposed to serve as an enticement for Floridians to move … to California. Because that makes sense.

Here’s the ad again, in case you had the misfortune to miss it:

It doesn’t get any more convincing than that. And by “more,” we mean, of course, “less.”

DeSantis declined an interview, but his spokesperson responded to the ad: “Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire. Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida." — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 3, 2022

If Gavin Newsom is looking for ways to throw away ridiculous amounts of money, he might as well put it to good use and donate it to WinRed. Because they’ve saved Newsom the trouble of putting together a follow-up and gone ahead and done it for him:

"CALIFORNIA FREEDOM" – if we raise more than a 100k, we'll put this on TV in California. Send Gavin Newsom a message from Florida and donate here: https://t.co/nDjZiz7yl5 pic.twitter.com/dRHAh9rFW2 — Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 6, 2022

But I saw Gavin Newsom's ad. He tells me everything is fantastic there. You can walk through human feces, and if you're lucky, you might step on a syringe. https://t.co/jIcVMdR4cf — Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 6, 2022

Transcript:

“It’s Independence Day, so let’s talk about what’s going on in America. Freedom is under attack in your state. Dictator Ron DeSantis incredibly lets you walk around without masks? That tyrant allows your kids to go to school during the pandemic year two or four or … who the hell knows? I urge you living in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California, where we’ll take the money you earn and give it to people who don’t work. Visit San Francisco, where you can walk through human feces. If you’re lucky, you might step on a syringe. Check out Los Angeles, where gas is so expensive, your kids only need to skip a meal — or two, or ten — to afford it. California: where freedom means lockdowns for you, while I go to the places you can’t afford. Don’t let them take your freedom. Come to California, where we’ll take it. Along with your money.”

Now that’s what we call fake but accurate.

***

Related:

Hypocrite Gavin Newsom caught vacationing in Montana