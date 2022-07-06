CalMatters reporter Emily Hoeven has caught California’s giant hypocrite of a governor doing hypocritical things again, this time vacationing in Montana, “one of 22 states to which CA bans state-funded travel due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies. It’s also likely to institute an abortion ban”:

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the Dem great hope for 2024!

He literally just ran in Florida begging people to come to California and then he fled the state?

It’s a pattern for him. Like his ban of indoor dining, for example:

And his mask policies:

He’s possibly visiting his in-laws who own a ranch in Montana, so why be “loath to disclose the location”?

We suspect it’s because Newsom is using state funds, at least in part, for the trip:

He’ll probably go to Florida in the winter:

