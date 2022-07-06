CalMatters reporter Emily Hoeven has caught California’s giant hypocrite of a governor doing hypocritical things again, this time vacationing in Montana, “one of 22 states to which CA bans state-funded travel due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies. It’s also likely to institute an abortion ban”:

SCOOP: @GavinNewsom is on vacation in Montana. His office had been loath to disclose the location until now. Montana is one of 22 states to which CA bans state-funded travel due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies. It's also likely to institute an abortion ban. More in tmrw's newsletter — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) July 6, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the Dem great hope for 2024!

And for the people on the left getting hopes up about Newsom, may I present: https://t.co/1s1IUvIEYy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2022

He literally just ran in Florida begging people to come to California and then he fled the state?

The price of gas in Montana is about $2.50 cheaper a gallon than in California. State of emergency in California for 2.5 years. Astounding that he would run ads in Florida & vacation in the red state of Montana while California families can’t afford to travel thanks to Dems. 🤬🤯 https://t.co/L5HV4Yg02h — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 6, 2022

It’s a pattern for him. Like his ban of indoor dining, for example:

This is when he banned indoor dinning yet was caught at a indoor party at the French Laundry — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 6, 2022

And his mask policies:

Or when he mandated mask but was always at party’s maskless — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 6, 2022

He’s possibly visiting his in-laws who own a ranch in Montana, so why be “loath to disclose the location”?

I'm told that @GavinNewsom has not yet booked his return trip home, but will return to California over the weekend and be back in the office Monday. The parents of his wife, @JenSiebelNewsom, own a ranch in Montana & the couple was married there in 2008. — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) July 6, 2022

We suspect it’s because Newsom is using state funds, at least in part, for the trip:

Newsom spokesperson Anthony York says CA doesn’t legislate where people vacation & the travel ban only applies to spending state funds. He says CA is not paying for Newsom’s travel. Asked if the state is paying for his security, York says the office doesn’t comment on security. — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) July 6, 2022

He’ll probably go to Florida in the winter:

Gonna be hilarious when he vacations to Miami https://t.co/mYgAaH8Xmn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 6, 2022

***

Related:

Gov. Newsom partners with CNN for July 4th ad targeting Gov. DeSantis in Florida

CNN: Dean Obeidallah says that Gov. Gavin Newsom is doing more than just crushing Gov. Ron DeSantis