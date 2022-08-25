It’s entirely possible that California Gov. Gavin Newsom sees Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a future presidential contender he might have to deal with, because for a guy who’s in charge of a state with so many of its own problems Newsom sure does spend a lot of time (and now money) obsessing over what’s happening in the Sunshine State:

Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I'm pledging $100k right now to @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida? https://t.co/YvpkkGKkOb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 25, 2022

Crist appreciates the support from the governor who recently survived a recall election:

Great to have you on Team Crist, @GavinNewsom! I've said it all along, DeSantis isn’t just a Florida problem. He wants to be president and force his radical right-wing views on the country. When we beat him this November, that show is OVER. Join us today:https://t.co/Bgss6lGA0E — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 25, 2022

Will the DeSantis campaign get some mileage out of this? Oh, you bet!

Who needs opposition research when your opponents are like this https://t.co/7Lv67vJFgp — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2022

Also so nice for Floridians that Charlie Crist said he doesn't want our votes, but he wants Gavin Newsom's money! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2022

Bingo! This the week that Crist took a page from Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” moment and said he doesn’t even want votes from anybody who could have had so much hate in their hearts as to have supported Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Newsom giving DeSantis fundraising content… https://t.co/X7vXqmJA4m — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 25, 2022

What's the odds that @RonDeSantisFL raises more off of this odd tweet? Also, why is Newsome so personally invested in the Florida governor's race? https://t.co/N3QEHgO5fa — Phil Holloway 😁 (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 25, 2022

DeSantis wears Newsom’s opposition as a badge of honor, as he should.

So nice that @GavinNewsom who owns wineries and has $500/person dinners at @frenchlaundry can afford to make a $100,000 campaign contribution while so many of his constituents can’t afford food, gas or housing. He’s SO in touch with the people of California (& USA)! 🤣😂🤣 — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) August 25, 2022

Crist has his “priorities,” that’s for sure.

You: I can't afford gas to get to work, I can't find employees and I'm about to lose my home.@GavinNewsom – I'M GIVING $100K TO SOME GUY IN FLORIDA BECAUSE I'M FLUSH WITH CASH, SUCKAS! https://t.co/OPbYcoHLXV — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 25, 2022

“Out of touch” doesn’t even begin to sum up how this looks.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Gavin Newsom is an awful judge of good and bad investments. https://t.co/PHSLRzPkHg — Corey Uhden (@CACoreyU) August 25, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂 This idiot just threw $100,000 down the drain. https://t.co/lxSN111LuZ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 25, 2022

Someone is tired of losing his state’s population https://t.co/4hgxKS3kQ0 — Leon Wolf 🇺🇦 (@LeonHWolf) August 25, 2022

Ron DeSantis: pic.twitter.com/1mFDvbEvy2 — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 25, 2022

Right?

