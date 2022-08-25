It’s entirely possible that California Gov. Gavin Newsom sees Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a future presidential contender he might have to deal with, because for a guy who’s in charge of a state with so many of its own problems Newsom sure does spend a lot of time (and now money) obsessing over what’s happening in the Sunshine State:

Crist appreciates the support from the governor who recently survived a recall election:

Will the DeSantis campaign get some mileage out of this? Oh, you bet!

Bingo! This the week that Crist took a page from Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” moment and said he doesn’t even want votes from anybody who could have had so much hate in their hearts as to have supported Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis wears Newsom’s opposition as a badge of honor, as he should.

Crist has his “priorities,” that’s for sure.

“Out of touch” doesn’t even begin to sum up how this looks.

Right?

