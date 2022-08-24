The Democrat candidate in Florida’s gubernatorial race, Charlie Crist, made it clear recently that he doesn’t want the vote of anybody who’s ever supported Gov. Ron DeSantis. This has a real Hillary Clinton “basket of deplorables” vibe to it:

Christina Pushaw, now Rapid Response Director for the DeSantis campaign, spotted quite the pivot in tone from Crist:

LOL. You can’t make this stuff up!

The shot:

And the chaser three days later:

Put that shot/chaser in the Louvre!

There’s little doubt that we haven’t seen the last of the flip-flops.

