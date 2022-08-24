The Democrat candidate in Florida’s gubernatorial race, Charlie Crist, made it clear recently that he doesn’t want the vote of anybody who’s ever supported Gov. Ron DeSantis. This has a real Hillary Clinton “basket of deplorables” vibe to it:

Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

Christina Pushaw, now Rapid Response Director for the DeSantis campaign, spotted quite the pivot in tone from Crist:

What a difference 3 days makes. pic.twitter.com/llzeP8xU9d — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 24, 2022

LOL. You can’t make this stuff up!

The shot:

Who’s ready to build a Florida united? — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 20, 2022

And the chaser three days later:

Put that shot/chaser in the Louvre!

Charlie Crist sets a new personal record for flip-flopping. https://t.co/QhdI5c6NsK — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) August 24, 2022

There’s little doubt that we haven’t seen the last of the flip-flops.

