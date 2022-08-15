One year ago the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal was completed, albeit with tragic consequences. The country has since fallen completely back into Taliban hands (along with billions of dollars worth of U.S. weapons and equipment).

During a “Last Week Tonight” segment on what’s happened in Afghanistan since Biden’s withdrawal, host John Oliver ended up making a joke about lousy leadership. Biden? Oh no, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

.@GovRonDeSantis was an applause-line joke last night in this John Oliver bit about Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/0UvoSJ5Ljb — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) August 15, 2022

Christina Pushaw, who has left the governor’s office to head up the rapid response effort for the DeSantis re-election campaign, saw a disgusting attempt to provide a distraction:

Look how desperately they are spinning to distract from the truth. https://t.co/FDgdHDdIvI — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 15, 2022

There’s desperate and then there’s whatever that clip of Oliver shows. However, the focus belongs elsewhere:

Ill just leave this here, Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal is not a laughing matter https://t.co/MwY9ttv9SR — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 15, 2022

After Biden’s tragic Afghanistan withdrawal it’s so telling that a TV comedian saw the country falling back into Taliban hands as a good opportunity to take a swipe at DeSantis for a completely untrue reason.

At 9:00 Oliver takes shots at…Ron DeSantis…as a person who "you don't want leading a government" in a way that'd make @ChristinaPushaw laugh and his deranged audience applaud. Again, NOT ONE MENTION of Biden being in charge for the fall of Kabul or the entire last year. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 15, 2022

As we know with the entertainment media (also the regular media), Biden doesn’t cause bad things — bad things happen to Biden — and it all seems to be the fault of Gov. DeSantis.

