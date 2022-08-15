One year ago the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal was completed, albeit with tragic consequences. The country has since fallen completely back into Taliban hands (along with billions of dollars worth of U.S. weapons and equipment).

During a “Last Week Tonight” segment on what’s happened in Afghanistan since Biden’s withdrawal, host John Oliver ended up making a joke about lousy leadership. Biden? Oh no, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Christina Pushaw, who has left the governor’s office to head up the rapid response effort for the DeSantis re-election campaign, saw a disgusting attempt to provide a distraction:

There’s desperate and then there’s whatever that clip of Oliver shows. However, the focus belongs elsewhere:

After Biden’s tragic Afghanistan withdrawal it’s so telling that a TV comedian saw the country falling back into Taliban hands as a good opportunity to take a swipe at DeSantis for a completely untrue reason.

As we know with the entertainment media (also the regular media), Biden doesn’t cause bad things — bad things happen to Biden — and it all seems to be the fault of Gov. DeSantis.

