Twitchy regulars know that one of our favorite conservatives in politics is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw, and we’re sad to see that she’s leaving that position. But now for the good news: Pushaw’s still going to be working for Gov. DeSantis, just in a different capacity:

BREAKING: Governor DeSantis’ Press Secretary @ChristinaPushaw resigns from state office to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor’s re-election campaign. Read her resignation letter: pic.twitter.com/TlngKYiEgp — The Florida Standard (@theflstandard) August 12, 2022

Bryan Griffin, who has served as Deputy Press Secretary for the last 5 months, will be taking her place as Press Secretary. @BryanDGriffin — The Florida Standard (@theflstandard) August 12, 2022

Pushaw’s last day as Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary is today:

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Florida under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration. This letter is to officially inform you that I am resigning from my position as Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor, effective August 12, 2022.”

It sounds like things might be about to escalate quickly:

Now, the gloves are off 😬 https://t.co/zTRxWoTcig — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 12, 2022

Look out!

Oh babyyyyyyyy. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 12, 2022

Way to go Christina. — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) August 12, 2022

DeSantis’ Democrat opponent is sure to be hardest hit by this move.

Wait, the gloves weren’t off before?

They weren't before? This is going to be amazing to witness. https://t.co/DnZLWaMQtd — Don't try it (@ImUngovernable) August 12, 2022

Wait, the gloves have been on this whole time? pic.twitter.com/qIcstwAGzA — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 12, 2022

Now this is getting good!

***

