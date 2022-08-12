Twitchy regulars know that one of our favorite conservatives in politics is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw, and we’re sad to see that she’s leaving that position. But now for the good news: Pushaw’s still going to be working for Gov. DeSantis, just in a different capacity:

Pushaw’s last day as Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary is today:

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Florida under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration. This letter is to officially inform you that I am resigning from my position as Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor, effective August 12, 2022.”

It sounds like things might be about to escalate quickly:

Trending

Look out!

DeSantis’ Democrat opponent is sure to be hardest hit by this move.

Wait, the gloves weren’t off before?

Now this is getting good!

***

Related:

‘Just call things by their real names’: Christina Pushaw takes on Orwellian euphemism ‘gender-affirming care’

Christina Pushaw thanks the Miami Herald for its ‘great headline’ praising Gov. Ron DeSantis

Christina Pushaw predicts ‘liberal media meltdown of the year’ due to imminent announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawFloridaGov. Ron DeSantis