In the political realm, Thursday could be a little more interesting. Why? Well, we’re not quite sure exactly, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw offered somewhat of a preview Wednesday evening:

MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year Everyone get some rest tonight 😉 🌚 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

There will no doubt be liberal meltdowns anyway, but what could possibly cause Thursday’s version to be more intense?

The thread is now going to be guesses as to what it is 🤣🤣🤣 — Cthulhu Loves You (@EyerotGaming) August 4, 2022

Hey, why not? What could it be?

Ok… I'll rest for THIS https://t.co/MRUX9OGpy2 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 4, 2022

I’m so here for it! — Liberal Tears Taste Funny 💧 (@NotListeningFJB) August 4, 2022

Maybe this is it:

Hes changing his pronouns to they/them? — Vito Mendy III (@vitomendy3) August 4, 2022

😂 how did you guess — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

LOL.

His internal polls have him winning by 15? — DeSantis 2024 Fan 🇺🇸 (@DeSantisFan2024) August 4, 2022

I’m a state spokesperson so I don’t see internal polls. I can tell you this is an official announcement not a campaign one — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

Stay tuned!

***

