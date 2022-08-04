Last night, Christina Pushaw teased a “MAJOR announcement” to come this morning from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year Everyone get some rest tonight 😉 🌚 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

“The liberal media meltdown of the year,” eh? We were officially intrigued, as were others whose inquiring minds really, really wanted to know what the buzz was about.

Well, Gov. DeSantis just told us:

Progressive prosecutors backed by Soros have refused to enforce laws across the country. They treat criminals with deference & victims with contempt. This dereliction of duty is why crime is surging. But @GovRonDeSantis won’t stand for this. He just suspended the one in Florida. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

DeSantis announced that he is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, “effective immediately”:

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, a Democrat, for vowing to not enforce prohibitions on sex changes for minors or restrictions on abortion "When you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty." pic.twitter.com/BegsmOXqWR — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 4, 2022

DESANTIS: "The Constitution of Florida has vested the veto power in the Governor, not in individual state attorneys." — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 4, 2022

"In June of 2021, he signed a letter saying that he would not enforce any prohibitions on sex change operations for minors." "[Sex changes] are really disfiguring these young kids and he said 'It doesn't matter what the legislature does in the state of Florida.'" pic.twitter.com/Odoauoz29D — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 4, 2022

ON ABORTION: "He signed a letter saying he would not enforce ANY laws relating to protecting the right to life in the state of Florida." "[Abortion restrictions up to 15 weeks] is what the legislature has enacted – it is not for him to put himself above that." pic.twitter.com/gyVoJJU4mn — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 4, 2022

Laws are laws, and if anyone should know that, it’s a state attorney. And if you refuse to enforce the law because you disagree with it, you have no business being a state attorney. Ron DeSantis is absolutely right to suspend Warren, and hopefully other state attorneys are watching and will think twice before attempting to take the law into their own hands.

@GovRonDeSantis continues his bold leadership. In NC too, @ncattygen routinely defies the rule of law by selecting laws to enforce and to ignore. It must stop. https://t.co/AO5kyKl4ud — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) August 4, 2022

Good. In Virginia, AG Jason Miyares is actively fighting the Soros pro-crime Commonwealth Attorneys and holding criminals to account. Elections matter. https://t.co/WP3bwiyDNe — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 4, 2022

Elections matter. Laws matter. And Andrew Warren’s days were numbered if he thought he could openly flout Florida’s laws without having to face any consequences.

This is exactly how you properly use executive authority. RDS suspending the lead Tampa prosecutor for a refusal to uphold Florida law. The left will scream authoritarianism, but isn't a part of authoritarianism using your office to ignore the laws you don't like? https://t.co/ENbueA1kED — Douglas Lukasik (@DouglasLukasik) August 4, 2022

Bingo.

THIS is how you Governorhttps://t.co/UGak3deddI — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 4, 2022

You love to see it.

And we’d love to see it again.

We need more of this. https://t.co/OuEngUNG20 — HEAL THE US (@Krim70499189) August 4, 2022

Don’t stop now, Gov. DeSantis. You’re on a roll!

And let’s hope that more governors will be inspired to follow your lead.