President Joe Biden took to Twitter last night to attack Florida, saying “if you can support banning weapons of war on America’s streets, you’re not on the side of police”:

Leaders like Governor DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, and Senator Rick Scott are all opposed to banning assault weapons. And to me, it's simple. If you can’t support banning weapons of war on America’s streets, you’re not on the side of police. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2022

Tagging Rubio/Scott/DeSantis was a nice touch, too:

POTUS name-checking Florida's Big 3 https://t.co/oadupjEx3d — Mike Hernández (@HernandezMA5) July 25, 2022

He KNOWS how important Florida is:

This is the clearest sign yet that Biden will seek a second term. https://t.co/lA3BdNTzuq — Jennifer N. Victor (@jennifernvictor) July 25, 2022

Anyway, DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw had the perfect response, and it only took two words to do so: “Rent free.”

Rent free — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 25, 2022

We’d also like to point out that while governor, Rick Scott passed some of the nation’s toughest gun laws and President Biden doesn’t care about that at all? Maybe a little praise, Joe?

Rick Scott passed some of the nation's strongest gun laws after Parkland and Mr. Magoo here is crapping on that. https://t.co/j4obEBGCj9 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 26, 2022

And excuse us if we don’t take kindly to lectures from the party that throws Molotov cocktails at cops:

The party whose members spent a year trying to hit police officers with Molotov cocktails has some thoughts on liking police. https://t.co/q8D7wyB9wc — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 26, 2022

And did Joe happen to catch the video of the “hoodlum” beating on an NYPD officer?

Hey, did you catch that video of a hoodlum who should've been in jail nearly killing a cop at a NYC subway station? Perhaps start with locking up those ppl https://t.co/Cdfyb1Klx8 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 26, 2022

In case you haven’t seen it yet:

Shocking video captured over the weekend in a Manhattan subway station shows youths brazenly brawling with NYPD officers. The male youth was recently arrested for illegal possession of a loaded gun & robbery, but was quickly released without bail. pic.twitter.com/IjUPZcivwi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2022

And as for Biden, Florida, and the midterm elections, Sen. Rubio is literally praying that the president shows up to campaign:

I am asking for your prayers that @potus will come to Florida to campaign against me https://t.co/8FFKnZUEM8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 26, 2022

Sen. Rick Scott has some thoughts, too:

Looks like @JoeBiden finally got my state right…but he’s still confused. Unlike him, we actually work with law enforcement & know what worries them most. It’s the Democrats’ radical anti-police agenda that poses the greatest threat to our brave police. https://t.co/fGzOec75Xl — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 25, 2022

***

