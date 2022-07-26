President Joe Biden took to Twitter last night to attack Florida, saying “if you can support banning weapons of war on America’s streets, you’re not on the side of police”:

Tagging Rubio/Scott/DeSantis was a nice touch, too:

He KNOWS how important Florida is:

Anyway, DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw had the perfect response, and it only took two words to do so: “Rent free.”

We’d also like to point out that while governor, Rick Scott passed some of the nation’s toughest gun laws and President Biden doesn’t care about that at all? Maybe a little praise, Joe?

And excuse us if we don’t take kindly to lectures from the party that throws Molotov cocktails at cops:

And did Joe happen to catch the video of the “hoodlum” beating on an NYPD officer?

In case you haven’t seen it yet:

And as for Biden, Florida, and the midterm elections, Sen. Rubio is literally praying that the president shows up to campaign:

Sen. Rick Scott has some thoughts, too:

