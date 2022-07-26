Senate Democrats are really angry at Hulu for refusing to annoy their viewers with their crappy political ads. Oh we get it, Democrats know November will not be pretty for them so they’re panicking at the idea of not being able to indoctrinate people who don’t pay for ad-free Hulu with their melodramatic BS ads but this just comes across as pathetic.

And super desperate.

WAAAAANH!

BREAKING. HA HA HA HA

And of course, it’s the Washington Post helping Democrats go after Hulu. Color us not shocked.

They are desperate for retweets …

MAKE A STREAMING SERVICE SHARE OUR ADS OR ELSE! REEEEE!

Can’t. Stop. Laughing.

But wait, there’s more!

DYING.

They’re trying to use the government to force a streaming service to show their ads.

That is NOT a great look, Democrats.

Pretty damn authoritarian.

Ok, everyone point and laugh at the angry Democrats.

Democrats hate private companies, look at what they did to them during the lockdowns.

