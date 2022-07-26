Senate Democrats are really angry at Hulu for refusing to annoy their viewers with their crappy political ads. Oh we get it, Democrats know November will not be pretty for them so they’re panicking at the idea of not being able to indoctrinate people who don’t pay for ad-free Hulu with their melodramatic BS ads but this just comes across as pathetic.

And super desperate.

WAAAAANH!

BREAKING: @Hulu is REJECTING our ads calling out GOP attacks on abortion access and gun safety. Their shady policies amount to outrageous political censorship. Americans deserve to know the truth about these issues, and Hulu has no right to block it. https://t.co/xEfpgASoBU — Senate Democrats (@dscc) July 25, 2022

BREAKING. HA HA HA HA

And of course, it’s the Washington Post helping Democrats go after Hulu. Color us not shocked.

They are desperate for retweets …

RETWEET to help us spread the message: Republicans aren’t stopping now that they’ve overturned Roe — your rights are on the ballot this November. Hulu is censoring this ad so we need your help to make sure every voter sees it! pic.twitter.com/3I0nAMtItC — Senate Democrats (@dscc) July 25, 2022

MAKE A STREAMING SERVICE SHARE OUR ADS OR ELSE! REEEEE!

Can’t. Stop. Laughing.

But wait, there’s more!

RETWEET to help spread this far and wide: @Hulu is banning our ads that tell the truth about how Republicans are more devoted to the gun lobby than to keeping Americans safe, so we need your help to get the message out. pic.twitter.com/IQS8E6bYyV — Senate Democrats (@dscc) July 25, 2022

DYING.

Alongside @DCCC and @DemGovs, we’re calling on @Hulu to reverse this policy that is blocking Americans from getting information about some of the most critical issues in this midterm election. — Senate Democrats (@dscc) July 25, 2022

They’re trying to use the government to force a streaming service to show their ads.

That is NOT a great look, Democrats.

They have every right to block it, and you are acting like tyrants. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) July 26, 2022

Pretty damn authoritarian.

Ok, everyone point and laugh at the angry Democrats.

They're under no obligation to run anything, and you crying about is peak happiness. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 26, 2022

ahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 26, 2022

But wait, isn't Hulu a private company, who should be allowed to decide what it wants to put on their platform? pic.twitter.com/jNobCyf5dY — TinkerBoots (@BootsTinker) July 26, 2022

Democrats hate private companies, look at what they did to them during the lockdowns.

***

