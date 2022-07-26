Tell us you don’t know anything about school choice without telling us you don’t know anything about school choice. We realize the Left has no real way of fighting the actual reasoning behind pushing for school choice (aka wanting children to have the best education possible) so they have to go down this ridiculous road claiming Republicans want to DESTROY PUBLIC EDUCATION but c’mon … this is so dumb. Allowing choice would only hurt public schools that don’t perform.

Case in point, Wajahat Ali.

Republicans are trying to dismantle public education which educates 90% of American kids. That's the end game, folks. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 25, 2022

That’s not the end game, folks. And either Wajahat is too dense to know it OR he thinks the people who follow him are.

It’s disingenuous trolling at best.

The "school choice" folks are bothered by this tweet. Excellent. They can teach kids about it in their private Christian nationalist schools in between Creationsim and Prosperity Gospel. Climate Change and Gay People will be studied under fiction. https://t.co/yck60oAahb — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 26, 2022

Yeah, this guy is a hot mess.

Enter Corey DeAngelis …

you went to a private school. https://t.co/4TDZY6yNgk — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 26, 2022

Oops.

Guys, they're on to me. Indeed I went to a private school. I have talked about it a lot, & I still believe we should strengthen public schools! Shocking! But the Republican plan is to weaken public schools so they can replace them with their Christian nationalist schools so… https://t.co/4gPTZYw0N4 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 26, 2022

Wajahat is really focused on smearing a huge group of people not only in America but the world.

It’s … really strange honestly. Someone should ask Wajahat if those evil Christian nationalists are in the room with him RIGHT NOW.

He thinks the only people who are pushing for school choice are Republicans, and he’s SO VERY wrong. The mistake Terry McAuliffe made in Virginia was thinking only Republican parents disagreed with him when it came to schools, and it cost him. They have to accept one of the most powerful voting blocs now (maybe THE most powerful) is parents.

you went to a private school. i'm glad you had that opportunity. but you shouldn't fight against school choice for others. https://t.co/RffsyqbFhK — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 26, 2022

It’s really that simple.

Those who oppose choice for kids and parents are functionally supporting segregation in America. State-run school monopolies not only force poor kids — often minority populations— to stay in failing schools, they create barriers in movement from neighborhood to neighborhood. https://t.co/TAMKiCLdYr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 26, 2022

You strengthen public schools by subjecting them to market competition. If they are an effective monopoly there is no incentive to improve or innovate away from a model built during the industrial revolution. https://t.co/eoCmNycGZy — Stacey – Radical Federalism & Move the Lines Now (@ScotsFyre) July 26, 2022

Yes, it's all about the "Christian nationalists." No other faith benefits from school choice. https://t.co/FcWFShqudc https://t.co/s2gWqq4cl2 pic.twitter.com/IQaclnkavk — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 26, 2022

Womp womp.

But you know, Wajahat was on a roll!

Christian leaders who have stayed silent should step up and denounce Christian nationalism/fascism and the threat it poses to not only their religion but also democracy and the US. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 24, 2022

Maybe the only way he gets any attention is when he writes really stupid stuff?

Just spitballin’.

"school choice for me but not for thee!" — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 26, 2022

And that’s what it really boils down to.

Sad, but true.

