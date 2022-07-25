Ok, so Bill Kristol has GOT to be trolling us at this point, right? Like he’ll see our story and to, ‘Ha ha, little peons, fooled you.’

Right?

No?

Then again, this is the guy who is SO conservative he endorsed Terry McAuliffe in Virginia so there’s that.

What is he THINKING?

I've been saying for a while that we need as our next president our version of the admirable Volodymyr Zelensky. Today I got another "personal message"–i.e., mass e-mail–from @johnlegend on behalf of Democrats. Which leads me to ask: When Biden steps aside–John Legend in 2024? pic.twitter.com/Jkza2at0RL — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 25, 2022

Bill, dude … REALLY?

Zelensky or John Legend?

We need a president owned by a corrupt oligarch? Odd take. Admirable people don’t sell themselves to thugs like Kolomoyskyi. Maybe stop the two martini lunches Bill. https://t.co/exwQx0Oxsv — Stacey – Radical Federalism & Move the Lines Now (@ScotsFyre) July 25, 2022

He does know Zelensky squashed any media that disagrees with him, yes?

And John Legend.

What?

pic.twitter.com/eaFLjeBuXp — Tardigrade in the streets Water Bear in the sheets (@ManofillRepute) July 25, 2022

How did supporting Terry McAuliffe work out for you? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 25, 2022

Not great.

But GREAT for Virginians!

You are not a serious person — Tardigrade in the streets Water Bear in the sheets (@ManofillRepute) July 25, 2022

Take your meds, Bill — Shane (@shaner5000) July 25, 2022

Some questions you should keep to yourself, Bill. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 25, 2022

But then we wouldn’t be able to Twitchy him.

I've been saying for a while that you need an intervention. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 25, 2022

Past time for an intervention.

***

