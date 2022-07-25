Ok, so Bill Kristol has GOT to be trolling us at this point, right? Like he’ll see our story and to, ‘Ha ha, little peons, fooled you.’

Right?

No?

Then again, this is the guy who is SO conservative he endorsed Terry McAuliffe in Virginia so there’s that.

What is he THINKING?

Bill, dude … REALLY?

Zelensky or John Legend?

Trending

He does know Zelensky squashed any media that disagrees with him, yes?

And John Legend.

What?

Not great.

But GREAT for Virginians!

But then we wouldn’t be able to Twitchy him.

Past time for an intervention.

***

Related:

THAT’S gonna leave a mark! Democrats try taking a victory lap over gas prices dropping and piss EVERYBODY off instead

‘Absolutely NO ONE wants you to make it’: Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for COVID and mouth-breathers react EXACTLY as you’d expect

‘Tea Party was the POLITE request’: EPIC thread takes the establishment/Lefties/media APART for ignoring that people deserve to be HEARD

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill KristolDemocratsjohn legendNever TrumpNorthamTerry McAuliffeTrump